The Haunted House of Hillman: A Gripping Crime Novel by Frank F. Weber

Minnesota's Frank F. Weber invites us into a chilling mystery with his latest crime novel, 'The Haunted House of Hillman'. A forensic psychologist by day, Weber masterfully weaves together a gripping tale of suspense set in the heart of rural Minnesota.

A Haunting Tale of Crime and Suspense

Following the journey of investigator Jon Fredrick, 'The Haunted House of Hillman' unravels a heinous crime in a seemingly quiet town. As Fredrick delves deeper into the case, he encounters Maddie Dehler, a woman who has miraculously escaped from an unimaginable situation. The novel showcases Weber's talent for creating complex characters and intricate storylines, keeping readers on the edge of their seats.

Blending Fact and Fiction

With a professional background in homicides, sexual assaults, and domestic violence, Weber brings a unique perspective to his storytelling. Having worked closely with victims and providing expert testimony in court cases, his novels are deeply rooted in reality. This authenticity is evident in 'The Haunted House of Hillman', as Weber explores the darker side of human nature and the resilience of the human spirit.

A Prolific Voice in Minnesota's Crime Fiction

Since publishing his first novel in 2017, Frank F. Weber has established himself as a prominent voice in Minnesota's crime fiction scene. All seven of his novels feature investigator Jon Fredrick, allowing readers to delve deeper into the character's development and growth. As a testament to his dedication to his craft, Weber will be signing copies of 'The Haunted House of Hillman' at Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative in Minneapolis on February 25th.

In 'The Haunted House of Hillman', Frank F. Weber has crafted a compelling narrative that not only thrills but also provides insight into the human condition. By combining his expertise in forensic psychology with his passion for storytelling, Weber has created a truly captivating crime novel that resonates with readers.

Meet the author and get your copy signed at Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative in Minneapolis on February 25th.

Embark on a chilling journey with Frank F. Weber's 'The Haunted House of Hillman' and discover the haunting secrets hidden within its pages.