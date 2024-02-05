The Great Copper Heist: Sierrita Mine Falls Victim to $167,000 Theft

In a startling heist, the Sierrita Mine located in Pima County, owned by Freeport-McMoRan, fell victim to a massive theft of copper in September. The purloined goods, amounting to $167,000, comprised of 99% pure copper cathode plates. The theft was executed with a level of precision that initially led to the incident going under the radar, with the Pima County Sheriff's Department declining to disclose the associated report.

A News Outlet's Intervention Unveils the Truth

It was not until the Green Valley News stepped in and pushed for transparency that the Sheriff's Department was persuaded to release the 16-page report documenting the audacious theft. The incident occurred on September 9 when a driver, armed with what appeared to be a valid order number, drove away with nine bundles of copper plates. Unfortunately, these plates never reached the place they were supposed to.

Security Oversight Leads to Significant Loss

The mine's security officer had prior knowledge of shipping company hacks for order numbers. Yet, he failed to detect the discrepancy in the shipment paperwork, leading to the successful execution of the theft. On September 13, the same driver tried to collect another shipment. This time, the irregularities in the paperwork were spotted, but the driver managed to escape before he could be apprehended.

Hacking Operation Throws Light on a Larger Scheme

Investigations into the incident unearthed that the transportation company, CRST, and its broker, VKA Express, had fallen prey to a sophisticated hacking operation. Intriguingly, the hackers only made a slight alteration in the VKA email address. The case has since been linked to similar thefts across the region, with the total loss estimated to be over $1 million.

Local sheriffs and the FBI have been investigating the case, although the FBI has yet to confirm its involvement. The driver implicated in the initial theft professed ignorance of the entire scheme. He claimed that he had transferred the copper to another truck in Ontario, California, thinking it was a routine part of his job.

This daring theft and the subsequent revelations have put a spotlight on the vulnerability of mining operations and the urgent need for more robust security measures. As investigations continue, it remains to be seen if this incident will serve as a wakeup call for other installations and lead to improved protective protocols.