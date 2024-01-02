en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

The ‘Gold Bug’: Unraveling India’s Audacious Criminal Operation from Behind Bars

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
The ‘Gold Bug’: Unraveling India’s Audacious Criminal Operation from Behind Bars

A clandestine operation orchestrated from within the confines of Beur jail, Bihar, has sent tremors through India’s criminal justice system. At the helm of this organization is Subodh Kumar Singh, alias Dilip Singh, better known as the ‘gold bug’. This audacious criminal mastermind, undertrial since his arrest in January 2018, has managed to lead a gang implicated in gold thefts across multiple Indian states, totaling an alarming 180kg over the past five years.

Modus Operandi: Precision, Specialization, and Minimal Violence

The gang exhibits an uncanny level of organization and precision, often associated with high-stakes crime syndicates. Comprising roughly 70 individuals, primarily from Bihar, the gang has left its mark in states such as West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Haryana. They specialize in targeting gold and jewellery stores, with their operations split into three specialist teams handling the heist, the transportation, and the sale of the stolen goods.

The Use of Advanced Technology

Incorporating advanced technology into their operations, the gang relies heavily on tools like Telegram and portable signal jammers to facilitate secure communication and avoid detection. These measures have enabled the gang to conduct their operations with minimal violence, focusing instead on swift and efficient execution. Singh’s recruitment strategy involves enlisting young individuals from prisons, further underlining the sophistication of this operation.

The Unraveling of the ‘Gold Bug’

The unraveling of this operation can be traced back to an investigation into a robbery at a Reliance Jewellery store in Dehradun in November. The gang’s extensive activities have culminated in multiple charge sheets against Singh, listing crimes ranging from robbery to murder and criminal conspiracy. Despite these charges, Singh has continued to orchestrate this grand scheme from behind bars, with the majority of the stolen goods sold in Nepal and other neighboring countries, often at 70% of the actual cost.

In the face of these revelations, the Indian police are deepening their investigations into this intricate web of crime. The total amount of recovered gold remains undisclosed, with each new development only adding to the mounting intrigue surrounding this audacious criminal enterprise.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CBI Charges 15 in Recruitment Exam Scam: A Deep Dive into the Investigation

By Rafia Tasleem

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack

By BNN Correspondents

Norwegian Police to Temporarily Arm Officers Amid Unspecified Threats

By Salman Akhtar

Federal Judge Orders Release of Epstein Associates' Identities

By Olalekan Adigun

Victoria Woman Leads Police on Extensive Car Chase in Western Sydney ...
@Australia · 8 mins
Victoria Woman Leads Police on Extensive Car Chase in Western Sydney ...
heart comment 0
Survivors of Supernova Festival Attack Sue Israeli Authorities for $56 Million

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Survivors of Supernova Festival Attack Sue Israeli Authorities for $56 Million
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
Ocean Alley’s Lachlan Galbraith Apologizes for Shoplifting Incident Amidst Fan Disappointment

By BNN Correspondents

Ocean Alley's Lachlan Galbraith Apologizes for Shoplifting Incident Amidst Fan Disappointment
Federal Judge Orders Release of Identities Linked to Jeffrey Epstein

By BNN Correspondents

Federal Judge Orders Release of Identities Linked to Jeffrey Epstein
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Financials of the American Red Cross and the Role of Biomedical Services
10 seconds
Unraveling the Financials of the American Red Cross and the Role of Biomedical Services
WWE Raw Day One: High-stakes Matches and Riveting Rivalries Usher in 2024
11 seconds
WWE Raw Day One: High-stakes Matches and Riveting Rivalries Usher in 2024
The UK's Space Ambition: A Superpower Dream Amid Political Instability
43 seconds
The UK's Space Ambition: A Superpower Dream Amid Political Instability
Short-Term Rentals: The Unseen Impact on College Town Housing Markets
50 seconds
Short-Term Rentals: The Unseen Impact on College Town Housing Markets
ITV News Channel: Unveiling the Tapestry of Channel Islands' Affairs
1 min
ITV News Channel: Unveiling the Tapestry of Channel Islands' Affairs
Australian Olympian Melissa Hoskins: A Vibrant Spirit Silenced
2 mins
Australian Olympian Melissa Hoskins: A Vibrant Spirit Silenced
Deputy John Gollop Steps Up in Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee with Focus on Housing Crisis
2 mins
Deputy John Gollop Steps Up in Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee with Focus on Housing Crisis
Packers Secure Pivotal Victory, Hold Control Over Playoff Destiny
4 mins
Packers Secure Pivotal Victory, Hold Control Over Playoff Destiny
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia
4 mins
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
54 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
57 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app