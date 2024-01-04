en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

The ‘Drone Decoy’ Scam: A Wave of Deceptive Burglaries Sweeping Across Texas

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
The ‘Drone Decoy’ Scam: A Wave of Deceptive Burglaries Sweeping Across Texas

Texas is currently facing a wave of peculiar burglaries, where homeowners fall victim to a seemingly harmless man masquerading as a tree-trimming worker. Using a drone as a prop for precision measurements, the impersonator effectively distracts the residents as unseen accomplices infiltrate their homes.

Deceptive Tactics in Action

This deceptive scheme recently ensnared Keli Rabon in Houston, who found herself engaged in a conversation with the imposter at her front door. The unsuspecting Rabon, a former investigative reporter, was caught off guard as she was suddenly alerted by the sound of her front door slamming shut. A quick review of her doorbell camera footage revealed an intruder exiting her home with a bag full of her possessions.

Aftermath of the Ruse

Rabon was left in shock as she discovered her home ransacked, with cabinets and closets emptied in a frenzied search, and her safe missing. The same modus operandi was observed in similar incidents across North Dallas and College Station. Surveillance videos from these regions showed a man engaging a resident in conversation while another sneaked inside through an unlocked door.

Victims Unite in Pursuit of Justice

Recognizing the power of social media, Rabon used the platform to narrate her ordeal and raise awareness. When her story resonated with others who had suffered the same fate, she learned about more victims of this drone decoy scam. These victims are now collaborating and actively spreading the word in their communities, hoping to expedite the capture of the criminals responsible for these burglaries.

0
Crime Security United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
16 seconds ago
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
In the heart of Chicago, a perilous encounter with a counterfeit drug sent shockwaves through the life of Mike Benson, an unsuspected victim of the rising issue of fraudulent medications. Instead of the sought-after effects of Ozempic, a widely used drug for diabetes and weight loss, Benson found himself in the throes of a seizure,
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
Disgraced Ex-Policeman Timothy Owen Not to be Reinstated Despite Case Dismissal
2 mins ago
Disgraced Ex-Policeman Timothy Owen Not to be Reinstated Despite Case Dismissal
Connecticut State Trooper Shoots Robbery Suspect During Pursuit
2 mins ago
Connecticut State Trooper Shoots Robbery Suspect During Pursuit
Firefighter's Dangerous Chase After Stolen Truck Lands Him in Hot Water
45 seconds ago
Firefighter's Dangerous Chase After Stolen Truck Lands Him in Hot Water
Terrorist Attack in Iran: A Nation Mourns and Seeks Justice
1 min ago
Terrorist Attack in Iran: A Nation Mourns and Seeks Justice
Frederick Marshall Free Sentenced Following 2022 Idaho Falls Shootout
2 mins ago
Frederick Marshall Free Sentenced Following 2022 Idaho Falls Shootout
Latest Headlines
World News
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
16 seconds
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
17 seconds
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
38 seconds
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
39 seconds
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
41 seconds
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
47 seconds
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
Iowa's Recount Laws in Spotlight: Secretary of State Advocates for Reform Ahead of 2024 Elections
49 seconds
Iowa's Recount Laws in Spotlight: Secretary of State Advocates for Reform Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
1 min
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
Hong Kong to Enforce Stricter Licensing Rules for Beauty Clinics
2 mins
Hong Kong to Enforce Stricter Licensing Rules for Beauty Clinics
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app