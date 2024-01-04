The ‘Drone Decoy’ Scam: A Wave of Deceptive Burglaries Sweeping Across Texas

Texas is currently facing a wave of peculiar burglaries, where homeowners fall victim to a seemingly harmless man masquerading as a tree-trimming worker. Using a drone as a prop for precision measurements, the impersonator effectively distracts the residents as unseen accomplices infiltrate their homes.

Deceptive Tactics in Action

This deceptive scheme recently ensnared Keli Rabon in Houston, who found herself engaged in a conversation with the imposter at her front door. The unsuspecting Rabon, a former investigative reporter, was caught off guard as she was suddenly alerted by the sound of her front door slamming shut. A quick review of her doorbell camera footage revealed an intruder exiting her home with a bag full of her possessions.

Aftermath of the Ruse

Rabon was left in shock as she discovered her home ransacked, with cabinets and closets emptied in a frenzied search, and her safe missing. The same modus operandi was observed in similar incidents across North Dallas and College Station. Surveillance videos from these regions showed a man engaging a resident in conversation while another sneaked inside through an unlocked door.

Victims Unite in Pursuit of Justice

Recognizing the power of social media, Rabon used the platform to narrate her ordeal and raise awareness. When her story resonated with others who had suffered the same fate, she learned about more victims of this drone decoy scam. These victims are now collaborating and actively spreading the word in their communities, hoping to expedite the capture of the criminals responsible for these burglaries.