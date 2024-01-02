en English
Crime

The Disappearance of Alan Whiteside: An Unresolved Mystery in Antrim

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
The Disappearance of Alan Whiteside: An Unresolved Mystery in Antrim

The mystery of 33-year-old Alan Whiteside’s disappearance continues to baffle Antrim town centre. Over two weeks have passed since Whiteside was last seen leaving a local licensed premises around 9 pm on December 17. His trail ends at a pedestrian bridge over the Six Mile Water river, leaving the authorities and volunteers in a relentless pursuit for answers.

Unyielding Search for Whiteside

Following his disappearance, a concentrated effort has been made by the local police and volunteers from the Community Rescue Service, Lough Neagh Rescue group, and other organizations who have been tirelessly conducting searches. Alan Whiteside, standing 5 ft 8 inches tall, of medium build, and sporting brown hair and eyes, was last seen in black jeans, a black t-shirt, and black Adidas trainers. The focus of the search extends beyond the Antrim town centre to Randalstown and surrounding areas, employing specialist side-scan sonar equipment and search dogs.

An Appeal to the Public

In a bid to gather clues, the police have reached out to the public, requesting anyone with dash cam footage from the night of his disappearance to come forward. They have also implored business and residential owners to check their properties for any signs of Mr. Whiteside. Areas of specific interest include Bridge Street, Dublin Road, Market Square, the Lough area, Enchanted Winter Gardens at Antrim Castle Gardens, Legion car park, Antrim Forum car park, and Lough Road.

Commendable Volunteer Efforts and Community Support

The police have publicly expressed gratitude towards the volunteers for their assistance in the search. A Facebook page dubbed ‘Bring Alan Home’ has been created, amassing support for the search efforts. The Search and Rescue Dog Association has also been actively involved in the quest to find Whiteside. The police continue to urge anyone with information to contact them, referencing the number 1781 of 19/12/23.

Crime United Kingdom
