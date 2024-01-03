The Controversy of Zero-Tolerance Policing: An Examination in the Wake of Eric Garner’s Death

The tragic demise of Eric Garner, an African-American man who lost his life following a chokehold applied by a police officer during his arrest, has ignited a storm of controversy and debate across the United States. Garner, apprehended for selling loose cigarettes, pleaded “I can’t breathe” in an episode chillingly captured on video. His death was later ruled a homicide, a result of chest compression and prone positioning during police restraint.

Zero-Tolerance Policing: A Double-Edged Sword?

More than just an isolated incident, Garner’s death shines a spotlight on broader issues regarding police tactics, including the militarization of police forces and the practice of zero-tolerance policing. This method, which took root following the Central Park jogger case in 1989, is based on the enforcement of minor laws as a means to prevent larger crimes. The controversial ‘broken windows’ theory, suggesting that unchecked minor violations lead to an increase in major crime, forms the backbone of this approach.

Experts Question the Efficacy of Zero-Tolerance Policing

However, figures like Professor David Harris and attorney Chauniqua Young question the efficacy of zero-tolerance policing. They argue that it is not only counterproductive but also leads to civil liberties abuses while damaging police-community relations. The approach, introduced to New York by Former Mayor Dinkins and Commissioner Bratton, was continued by Mayor Giuliani. Critics argue that despite its association with the decline in crime rates during the 1990s, zero-tolerance policing is harsh and lacks deterrent effect. Instead, it fosters fear and hatred towards the police.

What Lies Ahead?

Current Mayor, Bill de Blasio, has reappointed William Bratton as police commissioner, suggesting his endorsement of the approach despite the controversies it has stirred, such as the Garner case. In a poignant twist to the narrative, Erica Garner, Eric’s daughter and a vocal critic of police brutality, passed away at the age of 27. As the nation grapples with these contentious issues, the question remains: Is zero-tolerance policing the solution, or is it part of the problem?