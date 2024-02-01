The Complex Battle Against Child Sexual Abuse in Malaysia

In a world increasingly interconnected by the web, child sexual abuse cases in Malaysia have taken on a troubling complexity. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Siti Kamsiah Hassan, who is at the forefront of this battle, warns that the interpretation of reported cases may not be as straightforward as it appears. A lower number of reported instances, she cautions, does not necessarily indicate a decrease in abuse. Instead, it could be a reflection of under-reporting or even, disturbingly, a normalization of such heinous acts.

The Paradox of Awareness and Reporting

Increased awareness of child sexual abuse can lead to a rise in the number of reported cases. However, a decrease in reports may not always be good news—it could suggest a growing reluctance to report such crimes or the normalization of abuse. This is a conundrum that law enforcement, including Assistant Commissioner Hassan, grapple with on a daily basis.

Victims' Reluctance: A Major Impediment

One of the most significant challenges faced by the authorities is the victims' hesitation to participate in investigations. In particular, cases involving child sexual abuse material (CSAM), where victims are often unwilling to report, pose a formidable obstacle. The reasons behind such reluctance are complex. They range from misconceptions about the seriousness of psychological harm to shame, stigma, and even belief in the futility of reporting in the absence of physical evidence.

Government Response: Encouraging Reporting and Victim Support

Recognizing these challenges, the Malaysian government is planning a nationwide campaign to encourage victims and their families to report cases of child sexual abuse. Reporting is not just essential for supporting victims and stopping further abuse. It is also a critical tool that guides law enforcement efforts and informs the development of intervention strategies based on the prevalence and nature of cases.

Legal Amendments: A Step Forward, But Challenges Remain

Statistics show that the majority of reported cases involve physical harm. In response, recent legal amendments in Malaysia aim to address this issue. However, the path to successful prosecution is still fraught with challenges. These include the need for sufficient evidence and the willingness of victims to testify. In addition, there are practical hurdles such as obtaining evidence from foreign-based servers and pursuing Malaysians who commit sexual offences against children abroad.

The government has allocated RM13 million to strengthen the police division dedicated to combating child sexual abuse. This includes the creation of new posts, the procurement of equipment, and enhancements to the interview facilities for child victims. However, despite these efforts, the fight against child sexual abuse in Malaysia is far from over. With the advent of the digital age, the battlefront is continually shifting, and the need for expertise, training, and resources in handling online crimes against children has never been more urgent.