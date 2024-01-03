en English
Crime

The Chilling Case of ‘Freezer Mom’: A Mother’s Horrific Crime

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
The Chilling Case of 'Freezer Mom': A Mother's Horrific Crime

The horrifying crime of Mitchelle Blair, a 35-year-old Michigan mother, who murdered her two children and stored their bodies in a freezer for nearly three years, sent chills down the nation’s spine. The grim discovery was made on March 24, 2015, when eviction personnel stumbled upon the bodies while enforcing an eviction notice due to Blair’s unpaid rent.

Confession and Justification

Blair confessed to the gruesome murders of her 13-year-old daughter, Stoni Blair, and her 9-year-old son, Stephen Berry. She portrayed the murders as a twisted form of justice, declaring the children were morphing into ‘demons’. She further alleged they had sexually abused her youngest son, a claim that lacked any supporting evidence.

Brutal Killings

In a horrifying turn of events in August 2012, Blair tortured Stephen with a lethal combination of boiling water and Windex, a household cleaner, before strangling him. Nine months later, she killed Stoni in a similarly brutal manner, strangling her with a T-shirt and suffocating her with a plastic bag.

‘Freezer Mom’ and Her Fate

Blair, who was soon dubbed ‘Freezer Mom’ by the media, faced trial and was ultimately sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. She is currently incarcerated at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield, Michigan. Her chilling case was later documented in an episode of the Investigation Discovery series Evil Lives Here.

Crime United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

