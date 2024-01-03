The Chilling Case of ‘Freezer Mom’: A Mother’s Horrific Crime

The horrifying crime of Mitchelle Blair, a 35-year-old Michigan mother, who murdered her two children and stored their bodies in a freezer for nearly three years, sent chills down the nation’s spine. The grim discovery was made on March 24, 2015, when eviction personnel stumbled upon the bodies while enforcing an eviction notice due to Blair’s unpaid rent.

Confession and Justification

Blair confessed to the gruesome murders of her 13-year-old daughter, Stoni Blair, and her 9-year-old son, Stephen Berry. She portrayed the murders as a twisted form of justice, declaring the children were morphing into ‘demons’. She further alleged they had sexually abused her youngest son, a claim that lacked any supporting evidence.

Brutal Killings

In a horrifying turn of events in August 2012, Blair tortured Stephen with a lethal combination of boiling water and Windex, a household cleaner, before strangling him. Nine months later, she killed Stoni in a similarly brutal manner, strangling her with a T-shirt and suffocating her with a plastic bag.

‘Freezer Mom’ and Her Fate

Blair, who was soon dubbed ‘Freezer Mom’ by the media, faced trial and was ultimately sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. She is currently incarcerated at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield, Michigan. Her chilling case was later documented in an episode of the Investigation Discovery series Evil Lives Here.