The Candyman Dismantled: Swansea Drug Operation Brought Down

Swansea, a city known for its glittering waterfront and the charm of its vintage streets, has been the backdrop of a grim tale. An operation known as The Candyman has been dismantled by the organized crime team following intense undercover surveillance and multiple raids. The drug gang, led by the 18-year-old Mohammed Rizzaq, was comprised of teenagers and young adults, running a robust drug line dealing in cocaine and heroin.

Behind the Scenes of The Candyman

In the heart of this operation was Mohammed Rizzaq, a young man barely out of his teens, who masterminded the operation. His right-hand man, Mohamad Hida, was an integral part of the network, while others, including Danail Angelov, Enad Abar, Aleesha Mainwaring, Iestyn McCann, and a 16-year-old boy, played the roles of 'runners' or managed communication through the 'Candyman' phone line. Robert Thompson, while operating independently, was a part of the same network.

Unraveling the Network

The operation was brought down following meticulous police work and coordinated raids. The gang members were apprehended with drugs, cash, and paraphernalia, leaving no room for doubt about their nefarious activities. Notably, they had been seen on CCTV footage topping up the drug line's phone at various shops, providing vital evidence that led to their downfall.

Sentencing and Consequences

All seven members of the gang, along with Thompson, pleaded guilty to charges related to the supply of cocaine and heroin. The court was privy to their individual backgrounds, shedding light on their descent into the world of crime. Rizzaq's tragic family history, Hida's deviation from his strict Muslim upbringing, and the others' slide into crime through various circumstances formed a somber backdrop to the sentencing.

Judge Geraint Walters, presiding over the case, handed down varying terms of detention and prison to the defendants. His words were a stark reminder of the damage their drug dealing had inflicted on the community. He emphasized that every drug sold represented a life destroyed and a family plunged into despair.