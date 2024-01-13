en English
Crime

The ‘Butcher of Bellerose’: Outrage as Convicted Killer Vincent DeRosa Set for Release

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
The ‘Butcher of Bellerose’: Outrage as Convicted Killer Vincent DeRosa Set for Release

On the brink of a decision that has sent shockwaves through a community and rekindled painful memories, Vincent DeRosa, infamously known as the ‘Butcher of Bellerose’, is set to taste freedom after serving 35 years for two heinous murders. The state parole board, despite the severity of DeRosa’s crimes and the pleas of his victims’ families, has approved his release – a move that has drawn both shock and horror.

The Butcher’s Gruesome Legacy

DeRosa’s life was marked by violence from an early age. At 16, he committed his first murder, extinguishing the life of his 4-year-old neighbor, Theresa Riccio. The innocent child was found stuffed in a suitcase, hidden away in an attic, a discovery that shook their community in 1968. Despite joining the search for the missing child, DeRosa’s guilt ultimately led him to confess to the crime. He was convicted of manslaughter and served seven years before being released in 1975.

However, DeRosa’s bloodlust was not satiated. In 1983, he claimed another innocent life, this time an 18-year-old Finnish exchange student named Tomi Uuttu. Uuttu’s body was found in a shallow grave, a grim discovery made by DeRosa’s brothers two years after the crime. DeRosa, who left his eyeglasses at the scene, was convicted of this second murder and sentenced to 25 years to life.

The Controversial Parole Decision

The parole board’s decision to release DeRosa has been met with widespread criticism. Many believe that the board seems to prioritize the age and health of prisoners over the severity of their crimes. Its track record of releasing multiple convicted killers in recent years has only served to fuel this perception. The victims’ families, particularly Theresa Riccio’s brother, Anthony, who was not informed of the parole decision, have expressed their shock and dismay.

DeRosa’s impending release, referred to as an ‘open date’, has brought the brutal details of his crimes back to the surface, causing heartbreak and outrage. While the exact date of his release remains uncertain, the mere prospect of the ‘Butcher of Bellerose’ walking free is a chilling reminder of the justice system’s imperfections.

Crime United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

