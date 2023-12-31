en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

The Audacious Prison Escape of Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana: A Year in Review

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:22 pm EST
The Audacious Prison Escape of Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana: A Year in Review

In a year of headline-making events, the audacious prison escape of Thabo Bester and Dr. Nandipha Magudumana, a notorious South African criminal couple, stands out. Their tale, filled with drama, suspense, and intrigue, captured the public’s attention and raised serious questions about the integrity of the country’s criminal justice system.

Unraveling the Escape Plan

Thabo Bester, a convicted killer and rapist, masterminded an audacious prison escape with the assistance of his lover, Nandipha Magudumana, and corrupt prison officials. In an elaborate scheme, Bester allegedly paid officials up to R40,000 to facilitate the escape. The couple’s actions, driven by a combination of audacity and desperation, were as shocking as they were brazen.

Notorious Criminal Couple

Thabo Bester’s past is a chronicle of scams and fraud. From running a glamorous media company from behind bars to engaging in property scams, Bester’s criminal exploits knew no bounds. Most audaciously, he claimed to have accrued over R3 billion in assets, including luxury cars and high-end properties. His partner, Dr. Nandipha Magudumana, was equally complicit, her life a testament to the allure of crime and the lengths some will go to evade justice.

The Aftermath and Public Response

After their capture in Tanzania earlier this year, Bester, Nandipha, her father, and nine other suspects are set to face trial next year. Their story has ignited intense public debate, with social media users captivated by the couple’s audacity and law enforcement’s response. The media coverage by outlets like SABC News has further stoked public interest, making this one of the most notable events in the year’s criminal justice news.

0
Crime South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo

By BNN Correspondents

Family of Dutch Model Ivana Smit Appeals to Malaysian Prime Minister for Transparency in Murder Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic End for Pregnant Teenager and Boyfriend: A Stark Reminder of Gun Violence

By Momen Zellmi

Active Shooter Situation Unfolds at MGM Signature Towers in Las Vegas

By Salman Akhtar

Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case ...
@Crime · 16 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case ...
heart comment 0
Man and Woman Charged After Evading Breath Test and Leading Police on Multiple Chases in NSW

By Geeta Pillai

Man and Woman Charged After Evading Breath Test and Leading Police on Multiple Chases in NSW
Wealthy Indian-Origin Family Found Dead in Dover Mansion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Wealthy Indian-Origin Family Found Dead in Dover Mansion
Residents Thwart Vengeful Attack, Apprehend Suspected Cultist in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Residents Thwart Vengeful Attack, Apprehend Suspected Cultist in Lagos
Tama River Mystery: Body Found in Suitcase Identified as Yuji Hara

By BNN Correspondents

Tama River Mystery: Body Found in Suitcase Identified as Yuji Hara
Latest Headlines
World News
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
1 min
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
2 mins
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
2 mins
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
Arsenal's Premier League Title Hopes Dented by Fulham Defeat
3 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Hopes Dented by Fulham Defeat
State Governments to Address Pressing Policy Issues in 2024
3 mins
State Governments to Address Pressing Policy Issues in 2024
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward
11 mins
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
12 mins
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
16 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
31 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app