en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

The Arbors at McCormick Park: A Haven Turned Nightmare

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
The Arbors at McCormick Park: A Haven Turned Nightmare

Imagine a place where mountains of snow and garbage pile up, where drug dealings and violence are commonplace, and where a lack of security means finding lifeless bodies in hallways. This is the reality for residents at The Arbors at McCormick Park in Fargo. Despite the promises of improvement from the co-owning Chisom Housing Group and management by Arnold Grounds Management, significant changes seem to be a far-fetched dream.

Living amidst Fear and Discomfort

Residents like Jordan Hall, who lives in the complex with his young children, continue to grapple with icy sidewalks, unlocked doors, and the constant fear of intruders. The housing complex, intended to be a safe haven for its inhabitants, has instead turned into a hotbed for crime and safety issues, with residents living in fear and discomfort.

Unfulfilled Promises and Persistent Issues

Despite the management’s claims of improved conditions, the grim reality tells a different story. Staffing challenges and broken doors continue to contribute to the issues at hand. The city’s inspections director, Shawn Ouradnik, acknowledged improved communication with the management company, and mentioned that contracts for snow removal and garbage pickup are in place. However, the persistent issues indicate a significant gap between words and action.

A Cry for Help and Potential Solutions

Police records testify to the gravity of the situation, showing a high number of calls and patrols at the complex. Incidents of robberies, threats, assaults, and property damage are not uncommon. The Fargo Human Rights Commission has taken note of the issues, calling for a comprehensive management plan to address the residents’ concerns. The concept of a rental registry, once proposed but not supported by state lawmakers, has re-emerged as a potential solution to monitor and tackle these problems. As the residents of The Arbors at McCormick Park hope for a safer and cleaner environment, it remains to be seen how quickly and effectively the concerned authorities will act.

0
Crime Security United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
32 seconds ago
Public Assistance Sought in Metro Sexual Assault Case: Northumbria Police
Travelling between Central Station and South Shields on the Tyne and Wear Metro on the night of December 7, a passenger experienced a terrifying ordeal. An unidentified man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, making inappropriate comments, physically violating space by rubbing their legs, and threatening to follow them home. The incident happened between 8.40pm and
Public Assistance Sought in Metro Sexual Assault Case: Northumbria Police
20-Kilometer Car Chase in Johor Baru Ends in Arrest: Suspect Found with Machete and Tests Positive for Drugs
6 mins ago
20-Kilometer Car Chase in Johor Baru Ends in Arrest: Suspect Found with Machete and Tests Positive for Drugs
Police Enforce Three-Month Closure Order on Derbyshire Dales Properties Amidst Drug and Anti-Social Issues
10 mins ago
Police Enforce Three-Month Closure Order on Derbyshire Dales Properties Amidst Drug and Anti-Social Issues
Gambian Man Arrested for Illegal Construction Near Senegal Border
41 seconds ago
Gambian Man Arrested for Illegal Construction Near Senegal Border
Deliberate Fire at Future Rutherglen Post Office Site; Opening Still on Track
5 mins ago
Deliberate Fire at Future Rutherglen Post Office Site; Opening Still on Track
Kidnappers Murder Hostages in Dutse Amid Escalating Ransom Demands
5 mins ago
Kidnappers Murder Hostages in Dutse Amid Escalating Ransom Demands
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Moldova's Capital Amidst Political Unrest
14 seconds
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Moldova's Capital Amidst Political Unrest
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
20 seconds
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
22 seconds
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
29 seconds
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
33 seconds
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
Public Health Challenge: Sickness Reported at Mumbai Sea Bridge Inauguration
34 seconds
Public Health Challenge: Sickness Reported at Mumbai Sea Bridge Inauguration
Alan Permane: A New Inning With AlphaTauri After Alpine Exit
39 seconds
Alan Permane: A New Inning With AlphaTauri After Alpine Exit
State's Housing Policy Fails to Improve Market Despite Billions Invested
40 seconds
State's Housing Policy Fails to Improve Market Despite Billions Invested
Nice 'n' Naughty Steps Up to Sponsor Pines FC
42 seconds
Nice 'n' Naughty Steps Up to Sponsor Pines FC
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
13 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
22 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
23 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
36 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
41 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app