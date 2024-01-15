The Arbors at McCormick Park: A Haven Turned Nightmare

Imagine a place where mountains of snow and garbage pile up, where drug dealings and violence are commonplace, and where a lack of security means finding lifeless bodies in hallways. This is the reality for residents at The Arbors at McCormick Park in Fargo. Despite the promises of improvement from the co-owning Chisom Housing Group and management by Arnold Grounds Management, significant changes seem to be a far-fetched dream.

Living amidst Fear and Discomfort

Residents like Jordan Hall, who lives in the complex with his young children, continue to grapple with icy sidewalks, unlocked doors, and the constant fear of intruders. The housing complex, intended to be a safe haven for its inhabitants, has instead turned into a hotbed for crime and safety issues, with residents living in fear and discomfort.

Unfulfilled Promises and Persistent Issues

Despite the management’s claims of improved conditions, the grim reality tells a different story. Staffing challenges and broken doors continue to contribute to the issues at hand. The city’s inspections director, Shawn Ouradnik, acknowledged improved communication with the management company, and mentioned that contracts for snow removal and garbage pickup are in place. However, the persistent issues indicate a significant gap between words and action.

A Cry for Help and Potential Solutions

Police records testify to the gravity of the situation, showing a high number of calls and patrols at the complex. Incidents of robberies, threats, assaults, and property damage are not uncommon. The Fargo Human Rights Commission has taken note of the issues, calling for a comprehensive management plan to address the residents’ concerns. The concept of a rental registry, once proposed but not supported by state lawmakers, has re-emerged as a potential solution to monitor and tackle these problems. As the residents of The Arbors at McCormick Park hope for a safer and cleaner environment, it remains to be seen how quickly and effectively the concerned authorities will act.