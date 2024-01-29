The Anatomy of Vehicle Hijacking in South Africa: Insights and Precautions

Vehicle hijacking—a chilling reality that South Africans grapple with daily—has its roots deeply interwoven into the dynamics of demand and supply. Statista's 2023 data reflects a disconcerting trend: 32% of all reported hijackings involved Toyotas, making it the most targeted brand, followed by Volkswagen at 14%. The choice of vehicles targeted by hijackers is driven by the black market's demands, with the spotlight often falling on utility vehicles and cargo trucks.

The Targeted Brands

The Toyota brand, in particular, has been a magnet for hijackers. Its popularity is partly due to the broad market these vehicles have, not only in South Africa but across the continent. The higher demand for spare parts and the ease of resale, especially in neighbouring countries with lax vehicle import regulations, make them a prime target.

Utility vehicles and cargo trucks, such as the Hyundai H100, are increasingly falling into the hijacker's crosshairs. The demand for these vehicles is fuelled by their versatility and high resale value in the black market.

Hotspots and Timing

The location and timing of hijackings are also telling indicators of this grim phenomenon. Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, points out that hijackers often stalk their prey near their homes or places of work. This observation is echoed by Youlon Naidoo, Executive Head at MiWay Insurance, who states that the most common hijacking spot is residential driveways—forming a staggering 71% of all hijacking cases.

Hijackings typically occur within a 5-kilometer radius of the victim's home, particularly between the hours of 6 PM and 9 PM. The hijackers' modus operandi often involves following their potential victims, capitalizing on predictable routines and the cover of darkness to make their move.

Preventing Hijackings

Naidoo advises motorists to remain vigilant to potential followers, to break free from predictable routines, and to switch up their routes home—measures that could significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to a hijacking. A real-life testament to the effectiveness of these safety measures is an incident in Brakpan, where an e-hailing driver's quick thinking and action thwarted a hijacking attempt, leading to the arrest of the culprits. This incident underscores the importance of alertness and proactive measures in preventing car hijackings.