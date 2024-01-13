en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

The £1 Million Lottery Scam: Oldham Shopkeeper’s Deceit Unraveled

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
The £1 Million Lottery Scam: Oldham Shopkeeper’s Deceit Unraveled

On an ordinary day in Oldham, Greater Manchester, an extraordinary tale of deceit unfurled. A local shopkeeper, Farrakh Nizzar, attempted to dupe an elderly couple, Maureen Holt, 78, and Fred Holt, 80, out of their £1 million lottery jackpot. The couple, unsuspecting of Nizzar’s treacherous intentions, were led to believe their EuroMillions ticket was worthless.

A Deceitful Plot

Nizzar, an employee at Best One, orchestrated a scheme to mislead the Holts into discarding their winning ticket. His audacious plot involved convincing the couple their golden ticket was but a scrap of paper. However, rather than disposing of it, Nizzar took it upon himself to claim the winnings.

Unraveling the Deception

Upon scanning the ticket at the shop, Nizzar was met with a notification prompting him to contact Camelot, the lottery organizer. His claim raised eyebrows at Camelot, who initiated an investigation. The unraveling of Nizzar’s deception began with a review of the CCTV footage, which revealed the winning ticket was not purchased at Nizzar’s workplace, but at a Tesco Extra.

The Truth Surfaces

Further investigation led Camelot to Mrs. Holt’s Clubcard, which was used to purchase the ticket, enabling them to identify and inform the rightful owners of their win. Meanwhile, Nizzar’s deceitful plot concluded with a conviction of fraud by false representation in August 2012. He was handed a 30-month prison sentence. The Holts, free from the clutches of deception, claimed their prize, intending to share their bounty with their family.

In the aftermath of this saga, Camelot emphasized the importance of verifying lottery wins, underlining the necessity of maintaining player trust. The court, too, highlighted the significance of public confidence in the National Lottery, an institution held dear by many.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 mins ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
In a gripping display of valor, Vermont State Trooper Michelle Archer emerged as a beacon of hope and bravery when an 8-year-old girl plummeted through the ice of a freezing pond. The incident, which occurred on December 17, was captured on film, showcasing the courageous act of Archer, who did not hesitate to dive into
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
7 mins ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
7 mins ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
6 mins ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
7 mins ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
7 mins ago
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
6 mins
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
6 mins
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
7 mins
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
7 mins
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
7 mins
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
7 mins
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
15 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
15 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
15 mins
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
21 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
37 mins
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
6 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app