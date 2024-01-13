The £1 Million Lottery Scam: Oldham Shopkeeper’s Deceit Unraveled

On an ordinary day in Oldham, Greater Manchester, an extraordinary tale of deceit unfurled. A local shopkeeper, Farrakh Nizzar, attempted to dupe an elderly couple, Maureen Holt, 78, and Fred Holt, 80, out of their £1 million lottery jackpot. The couple, unsuspecting of Nizzar’s treacherous intentions, were led to believe their EuroMillions ticket was worthless.

A Deceitful Plot

Nizzar, an employee at Best One, orchestrated a scheme to mislead the Holts into discarding their winning ticket. His audacious plot involved convincing the couple their golden ticket was but a scrap of paper. However, rather than disposing of it, Nizzar took it upon himself to claim the winnings.

Unraveling the Deception

Upon scanning the ticket at the shop, Nizzar was met with a notification prompting him to contact Camelot, the lottery organizer. His claim raised eyebrows at Camelot, who initiated an investigation. The unraveling of Nizzar’s deception began with a review of the CCTV footage, which revealed the winning ticket was not purchased at Nizzar’s workplace, but at a Tesco Extra.

The Truth Surfaces

Further investigation led Camelot to Mrs. Holt’s Clubcard, which was used to purchase the ticket, enabling them to identify and inform the rightful owners of their win. Meanwhile, Nizzar’s deceitful plot concluded with a conviction of fraud by false representation in August 2012. He was handed a 30-month prison sentence. The Holts, free from the clutches of deception, claimed their prize, intending to share their bounty with their family.

In the aftermath of this saga, Camelot emphasized the importance of verifying lottery wins, underlining the necessity of maintaining player trust. The court, too, highlighted the significance of public confidence in the National Lottery, an institution held dear by many.