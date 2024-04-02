Thane Man Loses Rs 50,000 in E-Challan Scam; Police Investigate Fraudulent App Incident

In a recent incident that underscores the growing menace of online scams, a 41-year-old man from Thane, M.R. Bhosale, has lodged a police complaint after his father was duped out of Rs 50,000. The scam involved an e-challan for a traffic violation, directed to be paid through a fraudulent app named Vahan Parivahan. This case highlights the sophisticated methods employed by cybercriminals to fleece unsuspecting victims.

How the Scam Unfolded

Bhosale's father, an auto-rickshaw driver in Ghatkopar, received a text message from what seemed to be the Panvel Traffic Police. The message informed him of a traffic violation and instructed him to settle the fine through the Vahan Parivahan app. Attempting to resolve the issue, Bhosale encountered problems downloading the app, prompting his son to download it on his own device. However, this act led to a series of unauthorized transactions draining Rs 50,000 from Bhosale's bank account. The scammers' sophisticated techniques did not require the sharing of a bank OTP, showcasing a dangerous evolution in online fraud tactics.

Immediate Actions and Police Response

Upon realizing the scam, Bhosale acted swiftly, reporting the incident to the police. He provided all necessary information, including the fraudulent mobile number and the deceptive link used in the scam. The police have since registered a case under sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act, focusing on identity theft and cheating by personation using a computer resource. An investigation is currently underway to trace the perpetrators and attempt to recover the stolen funds.

Advisory and Preventive Measures

In light of this incident, authorities and cyber security experts emphasize the importance of exercising caution when dealing with unsolicited messages or downloading apps from unverified sources. Users are strongly advised to verify the authenticity of any communication purporting to be from official sources and to avoid sharing personal or financial information without complete verification. Checking the status of any official matters through recognized and verified channels is the safest course of action to prevent falling victim to such sophisticated scams.