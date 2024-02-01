Thailand's Agriculture Ministry Intensifies Crackdown on Pork Smuggling

Thailand's Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has expanded its crackdown on illicit pork importation, filing charges against three additional companies for smuggling and document fraud. This move marks the latest development in a larger investigation involving 11 companies, spearheaded by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Uncovering the Smuggling Operation

In an operation conducted by the Nakaraja Task Force, authorities intercepted 21 containers at Laem Chabang Port last December. These containers, held due to incomplete documentation, were found to contain substantial amounts of pork misrepresented as marine fish products. The discovery underscored the deceptive tactics employed to facilitate illegal pork imports, particularly during periods of shortage in the country.

Document Fraud and Legal Ramifications

The Department of Fisheries and the Department of Livestock Development unearthed at least 20 falsified documents, including animal health certifications that did not match the shipment contents. The implicated firms now face charges for providing false statements, forging documents, and violating the Computer-related Crime Act. These charges serve as a potent reminder of the severe legal consequences tied to smuggling activities and related fraud.

Continued Crackdown and Investigative Measures

This ongoing investigation, spanning the years 2021 to 2023, seeks to eradicate the surge in illegal pork imports witnessed recently. In 2022 alone, authorities confiscated 76,000 tonnes of unlawfully imported pork, triggering a comprehensive investigation that has since resulted in arrest warrants for executives from at least eight companies. Furthering their commitment to address this issue, the ministry has also established a committee to investigate potential corruption among officials who may be implicated in the smuggling scheme.