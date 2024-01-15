Thai Shaman Acknowledges Charges for Casting Spells on Private Parts

In a recent turn of events, a self-proclaimed shaman from Surin province, Thailand, Apiworasit Puangsaeng, better known as Ajarn Man, has admitted to charges linked to viral videos depicting him casting spells over the anogenital areas of his clients. The videos, which have caused a stir in Thai media, show Mr. Apiworasit performing his unusual rituals on the private parts of an eclectic mix of clients, from politicians and celebrities to individuals in the entertainment industry.

Intended for Private Audience, Not Public Consumption

Mr. Apiworasit stated that the videos were originally meant for a private audience, specifically potential clients, and not created with the intention of public distribution or pornography. He has been practicing these rituals for approximately a decade, with many clients returning repeatedly for his unique services.

Apology and Pledge to Cease Inappropriate Rites

However, in light of the public outrage and criticism, Mr. Apiworasit has acknowledged that these rites were inappropriate. He has publicly apologized and pledged to stop providing such services. Instead, he will be focusing his mystical abilities on casting spells on other body parts such as faces, arms, and hands.

Facing Charges for Uploading Pornographic Content

Despite his public apology, Mr. Apiworasit is currently facing charges from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) for uploading pornographic content to computer systems accessible by the public. This offense is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of 100,000 baht. In addition, the CCIB is also scrutinizing additional videos linked to Mr. Apiworasit, some of which date back to 2017.