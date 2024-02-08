Thai SEC Accuses Former Zipmex CEO of Fraud, Orders Trading Halt

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has levelled serious allegations against Akarlap Yimwilai, the erstwhile CEO of Zipmex Thailand. As per the SEC, Yimwilai is accused of corruption and deception, involving the improper transfer of customer assets from the crypto exchange's Z Wallet to overseas digital wallets. The SEC has flagged this action as fraudulent, raising questions about the integrity of operations at Zipmex Thailand, a subsidiary of the larger Singapore-based Zipmex group.

Yimwilai's Tenure and Allegations

Akarlap Yimwilai helmed the role of CEO at Zipmex Thailand from August 2018 to November 2023. In the eyes of the SEC, his tenure appears to be marked by several irregularities. Customer assets were allegedly transferred without appropriate disclosure or in accordance with the information provided earlier. This lack of transparency, coupled with the direct violation of trust, has led the SEC to categorize Yimwilai's actions as fraudulent.

SEC's Action Against Zipmex Thailand

Following the allegations, the SEC took decisive action, ordering Zipmex Thailand to cease all trading and brokerage services. This directive led to the immediate disabling of the company's website and mobile app. The SEC's investigation unveiled discrepancies between the reports submitted by Zipmex Thailand and the information independently verified by the SEC. This discovery has only deepened the crisis for Zipmex Thailand, which was authorized to operate in Thailand by the Ministry of Finance and the SEC in 2020.

Legal Proceedings

In light of the findings, the SEC has lodged a complaint against Yimwilai with the Office of the Provincial Crime Suppression Division. This move is a precursor to considering further legal action against the former CEO. As of now, no responses have been received from either Zipmex Thailand or Yimwilai, deepening the shroud of uncertainty around this case.