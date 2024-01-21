Thai Police Dismantle Tourist-Targeting Pickpocket and Credit Card Theft Gang in Bangkok

The Metropolitan Police Bureau of Thailand has scored a significant victory in the battle against organized crime, apprehending a notorious gang involved in pickpocketing and credit card theft. The group, which targeted foreign tourists in Bangkok, was finally brought to justice following a four-year-long surveillance operation.

Arrest and Seizure

Three key suspects, identified as Mr. Warongrit Rattanakijpisan, Ms. Jirapa Saejiw, and Ms. Manatsanan Naiphongsri, were apprehended at a hotel located in the Chatuchak area of Bangkok. Along with these arrests, police also seized methamphetamine, four Electronic Data Capture (EDC) machines, and two logbooks containing records of individuals involved in the criminal activities. The suspects are charged with possession of illegal type 1 substances.

Elusive Culprits

The gang's operations were notably elusive, largely due to the nomadic lifestyle of its members and their efforts to cover their tracks. However, the police's relentless pursuit was intensified when they identified Warongrit, who had an open arrest warrant for attempting to export illicit substances to South Korea, as the ringleader responsible for recruiting gang members and sourcing EDC machines.

Unraveling the Network

The catalyst for the recent police action was an incident on January 6th, where three Chinese individuals, allegedly connected to the gang, were found stealing credit cards from tourists at Wat Phra Kaew in Bangkok. A subsequent sighting of Warongrit in Soi Suea Yai led the police to his safe house, culminating in the arrests. The organized crime operation is believed to have caused approximately 1.6 to 3 million baht in damages from at least 20 transactions.