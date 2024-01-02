en English
Crime

Thai Police Chief Proposes Lowering Age of Criminal Responsibility Amidst Rising Youth Crime

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Thai Police Chief Proposes Lowering Age of Criminal Responsibility Amidst Rising Youth Crime

In a move that could drastically alter the legal landscape in Thailand, National Police Chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol has proposed a reduction in the age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 12 years. This suggestion comes in response to a surge in serious crimes committed by younger individuals, notably the shooting incident at Siam Paragon shopping center last year where a 14-year-old boy was the perpetrator.

Sparking Nationwide Debate

The shooting spree at the shopping center resulted in the death of three people, including a Chinese tourist and a Myanmar national, while five others suffered injuries. This incident sparked nationwide discussions on mental health and youth crime. The shooter, a 14-year-old boy, is currently undergoing psychiatric rehabilitation at the Galya Rajanagarindra Institute. The medical assessment revealed that he was unable to comprehend the charges against him or control his emotions, leading to his release from custody to institutional care.

Addressing Legal Conundrums

Pol Gen Torsak’s proposal hinges on the influence of social media and the observed trends in other countries. He expressed concern over young offenders escaping substantial consequences under the current legislation, which only allows for children under 15 to be reprimanded. This aspect of the law has been a subject of contention, prompting discussions on potential amendments. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has clarified that the shooter’s continued detention is not a delay tactic but a necessary measure due to signs of a mental disorder.

Implications for the Future

If this proposal is passed, it could set a precedent for younger individuals involved in serious crimes to face more stringent consequences. While this may deter potential young offenders, it also raises questions about the effectiveness of punitive measures versus rehabilitative efforts in addressing youth crime. As Thailand grapples with this legal and societal challenge, the world watches with keen interest, noting the potential implications for their own juvenile justice systems.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

