Thai Party Entertainer Accuses Wealthy Resort Owner of Assault, Sparks Wave of Similar Allegations

In a chilling sequence of events, a 30-year-old party entertainer, known as Dee, has come forth with a formidable accusation against a wealthy resort owner in Ang Thong, Thailand. Dee alleges that she was drugged, assaulted, and raped by the resort proprietor, a man known only as Bor, on February 1.

Multiple Allegations Emerge

In the aftermath of Dee's disclosure, several other entertainers have bravely stepped into the light, alleging similar experiences of abuse at Bor's hands. This incident has not only sparked a wave of outrage but also triggered an urgent call for justice.

Non-Profit Support and Police Intervention

Dee reported the incident with the steadfast support of Saimai Survive, a non-profit organization. She also met with Deputy Commissioner Surachate Hakparn of the Royal Thai Police, seeking protection against Bor's threats. During her encounter with Bor, Dee was coerced into consuming drugs and alcohol. Incapacitated, she found herself unable to resist the ensuing assault.

For four harrowing days, Dee was not only sexually assaulted but also physically abused. Bor eventually released her, sending her away with 30,000 baht. Ekkaphop Lueangprasert from Saimai Survive disclosed that other victims had faced similar ordeals. They were urinated on and blackmailed, adding another layer of cruelty and degradation to their experiences.