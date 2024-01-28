Thai Authorities Seize Lions From Rental House, Raising Exotic Pet Trade Concerns

In the quiet province of Chonburi, on the eastern shores of Thailand, a scene worthy of a Hollywood thriller unfolded as two lions, a male, and a white lioness, both 10 months old, were confiscated from a rental house. A startling sight of the majestic creatures roaming the streets had raised concerns among the residents, leading to a swift response from the authorities after a Facebook post drew attention to the potential safety threat.

Unraveling the Ownership Saga

The owner of the lions, 28-year-old Jarinyaporn Kaewsai, claimed to have obtained the creatures from a zoo. It was, according to her, gate malfunctions that led to their occasional escapes. Yet, the authorities noted discrepancies between the lions' microchip data and the documentation provided, with only one lion's microchip corroborating the records.

Further complicating the narrative, Jarinyaporn had not registered the lions with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), thereby violating wildlife protection laws. She mentioned an ongoing sale of the lions back to the zoo, yet this did not seem to absolve her of her legal obligations.

A Deeper Dive into the Legal Implications

Thailand's Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act is clear: possession of protected animals without proper documentation and failure to report to the authorities are serious offenses. Jarinyaporn now faces charges under this act as a result of her actions.

Ironically, the farm that reportedly sold the lions to Jarinyaporn had previously sold a lion cub to another Thai woman, who was also charged with possessing a protected animal without reporting. This raises pertinent questions about the regulation of the exotic pet trade in Thailand and the effectiveness of its enforcement.

As the lions were tranquilized and taken to a wildlife center for investigation, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for stricter controls and greater public awareness about the implications of owning exotic animals.