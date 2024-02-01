Texas Woman Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Mother's Boyfriend in Face

In the quiet town of Texarkana, Texas, the tranquility was shattered on Wednesday when a local woman, Ashley Gearlds, was arrested following a violent altercation. The 34-year-old is accused of shooting her mother's boyfriend in the face during a heated argument. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of W. 16th St.

Arrest and Charges

Responding officers swiftly apprehended Gearlds at the scene. A thorough sweep of the property led them to the discovery of the firearm, which was found discarded in the front yard. Gearlds has been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon causing serious bodily injury (family violence) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Due to these charges, Gearlds is being held at the Bi-State Jail.

Victim's Condition

The 61-year-old victim, whose identity has not been publicly released, was immediately transported to a local hospital following the incident. The hospital reports indicate that despite the severity of the injury, the man is in stable condition.

Unraveling the Incident

Investigations into the circumstances that led to this violent act are ongoing. However, preliminary indications suggest that the shooting was a result of an escalating argument between Gearlds and the victim. This incident highlights the grim reality of family violence and the devastating consequences it can lead to.