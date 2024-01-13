Texas Widow Prepares for Self-Defense After Husband’s Murder in Family-Orchestrated Hit

Corey Shaughnessy, a 58-year-old widow from Austin, Texas, experienced a real-life nightmare on March 2, 2018. A violent home invasion led to the death of her husband, Ted Shaughnessy, and their pet Rottweiler, Bart. The assailants were no random criminals. In an unimaginable twist of fate, they were hired by her own adopted son, Nicolas Shaughnessy, and his then-wife, Jaclyn Alexa Edison, both 19 at the time.

Plotting for Profits

The young couple’s motive was chillingly financial. Nicolas anticipated an inheritance of approximately $8 million, a sum drawn from life insurance policies, the sale of their home, and the sale of the family-owned jewelry store, Gallerie Jewelers. It was a meticulously planned murder-for-hire plot, with parents as the intended victims.

Surviving the Nightmare

Following the horrific incident, Corey was not just mourning. She was preparing. Fearing further threats, she spent nights setting up ‘zones’ and ‘lines of fire’ in her house, ready to defend herself if the assailants returned. The fear, the grief, and the betrayal coalesced into a grim determination to survive.

Investigation and Judgment

The initial focus of the investigation was the couple’s jewelry shop, seen as a potential motive. As the layers of deceit were peeled away, the true plot surfaced. The legal outcomes that followed were as shocking as the crime. Jaclyn Edison received a sentence of 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit capital murder, sparking outrage due to the leniency of her sentence. Nicolas Shaughnessy and the two hired hitmen, Arieon Smith and Johnny Leon, accepted plea deals resulting in 35 years in prison. The case continues to draw attention for its shocking family dynamics, the cold-blooded crime, and the contentious legal judgments.