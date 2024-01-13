en English
Crime

Texas Widow Prepares for Self-Defense After Husband’s Murder in Family-Orchestrated Hit

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
Corey Shaughnessy, a 58-year-old widow from Austin, Texas, experienced a real-life nightmare on March 2, 2018. A violent home invasion led to the death of her husband, Ted Shaughnessy, and their pet Rottweiler, Bart. The assailants were no random criminals. In an unimaginable twist of fate, they were hired by her own adopted son, Nicolas Shaughnessy, and his then-wife, Jaclyn Alexa Edison, both 19 at the time.

Plotting for Profits

The young couple’s motive was chillingly financial. Nicolas anticipated an inheritance of approximately $8 million, a sum drawn from life insurance policies, the sale of their home, and the sale of the family-owned jewelry store, Gallerie Jewelers. It was a meticulously planned murder-for-hire plot, with parents as the intended victims.

Surviving the Nightmare

Following the horrific incident, Corey was not just mourning. She was preparing. Fearing further threats, she spent nights setting up ‘zones’ and ‘lines of fire’ in her house, ready to defend herself if the assailants returned. The fear, the grief, and the betrayal coalesced into a grim determination to survive.

Investigation and Judgment

The initial focus of the investigation was the couple’s jewelry shop, seen as a potential motive. As the layers of deceit were peeled away, the true plot surfaced. The legal outcomes that followed were as shocking as the crime. Jaclyn Edison received a sentence of 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit capital murder, sparking outrage due to the leniency of her sentence. Nicolas Shaughnessy and the two hired hitmen, Arieon Smith and Johnny Leon, accepted plea deals resulting in 35 years in prison. The case continues to draw attention for its shocking family dynamics, the cold-blooded crime, and the contentious legal judgments.

Crime
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

