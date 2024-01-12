en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Texas SWAT Officers Cleared in Fatal Shooting: A Complex Verdict

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Texas SWAT Officers Cleared in Fatal Shooting: A Complex Verdict

In a recent development in Austin, Texas, a grand jury has decided not to indict three SWAT officers involved in the fatal shooting of Ahmed Mohamed Nassar in November 2023. The controversial incident led to the death of another police officer and suspected killing of Nassar’s mother and brother, allegedly by Nassar himself. An additional officer was injured during the standoff. The officers at the center of the decision are Jared Carruth, Kevin Olejar, and Sgt. Kevin De La Rue.

A Standoff Turns Fatal

The standoff began when a woman reported a stabbing in progress at the Nassar residence. Upon arriving at the scene, the police officers found themselves in a hostile situation with Nassar. The confrontation spiraled into violence, resulting in the death of a police officer, and Nassar’s mother and brother were found dead inside the residence. Another officer sustained injuries but survived.

Officers Cleared of Charges

The grand jury, after reviewing the evidence and circumstances, decided against indicting the three officers involved. Officers Jared Carruth, Kevin Olejar, and Sgt. Kevin De La Rue, part of the Austin Police Department’s SWAT team, were found to have acted within their professional duties during the fatal standoff. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza made the announcement through a news release.

Triumph of Justice or Miscarriage?

The decision has sparked debates about police actions and the justice system. Advocates for police reform question the verdict, while supporters of law enforcement view it as a triumph of justice. However, amidst the uproar, the human toll must not be forgotten. The incident marked the third Austin Police Department officer shot and killed in the line of duty since 2000. Senior Police Officer Jorge ‘George’ Pastore, who began his career with APD in June 2019, is survived by his wife, stepchildren, parents, and a large extended family. The loss of Nassar’s mother and brother also marks a tragic dimension to this story.

As this case concludes in court, it continues to resonate in the community, raising questions about police procedures, the use of force, and the broader implications for law enforcement.

0
Crime United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
43 seconds ago
ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 3.46 Crore of West Bengal Sub-Postmaster in Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties and bank balances totalling Rs 3.46 crore of Lakshman Hembram, a sub-postmaster from West Bengal, in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation. Hembram stands accused of misappropriating investors’ funds through forgery and fraudulent withdrawals. The Allegations Hembram allegedly closed term deposit accounts prematurely by forging the signatures
ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 3.46 Crore of West Bengal Sub-Postmaster in Money Laundering Case
Jayson Graves: From Revered Therapist to Alleged Sexual Predator
5 mins ago
Jayson Graves: From Revered Therapist to Alleged Sexual Predator
Unsolved Homicide in Utah: The Brutal Murder of Massage Therapist Yuping Jiao
6 mins ago
Unsolved Homicide in Utah: The Brutal Murder of Massage Therapist Yuping Jiao
Man Charged for Multiple Supermarket Thefts in Winchester
2 mins ago
Man Charged for Multiple Supermarket Thefts in Winchester
Dismissed Inspector Ocheni Sentenced to 30 Years for Homicide
3 mins ago
Dismissed Inspector Ocheni Sentenced to 30 Years for Homicide
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
3 mins ago
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
5 seconds
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
39 seconds
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
2 mins
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
2 mins
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
3 mins
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
4 mins
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
5 mins
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
5 mins
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
6 mins
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app