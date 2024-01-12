Texas Police Seize Slot Machines and Vapes in Sweeping Crackdown on Illegal Activities

In a decisive action against illegal activities in the heart of Texas, the Clifton Police Department confiscated multiple slot machines and a significant number of vape pens and e-cigarettes from three convenience stores. The six-month-long investigation, which was instigated by community concerns, culminated on January 11 when the police executed search warrants, seizing 16 slot machines and a large amount of cash.

Unearthing a Web of Illicit Activities

The investigation was supported by the Texas Comptrollers’ Investigative Division, which helped uncover a network of illegal gambling and unlicensed sale of vape pens. Disturbingly, some of these vaporizers were designed and packaged to appeal to minors, explicitly violating a law implemented on September 1, 2023.

Undercover officers were instrumental in confirming these illegal activities. They infiltrated the stores, played on the video slot machines, and were paid out in cash, demonstrating the stores’ involvement in illicit gambling.

Impending Charges and Future Actions

Charges against those involved in these illegal practices are pending. Meanwhile, the Clifton Police Department has given assurances that the seized machines will be auctioned, with the proceeds utilized for purchasing necessary equipment for the department.

In a statement, Chief Chris Blanton expressed his concern over the complaints about the sale of illegal vape pens to minors. He stressed the department’s commitment to the safety and well-being of the community, promising continued vigilance against such unlawful activities.