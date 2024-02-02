Jeremy Cisneros Gets Deferred Adjudication and Jail in Fatal Hit-and-Run

On a crisp afternoon in Tyler, Texas, the wheels of justice turned a crucial corner. Jeremy Cisneros, a 20-year-old native of the city, was handed an eight-year deferred adjudication and a brief, but searing, 10-day jail sentence. This verdict was the aftermath of a fatal hit-and-run accident that shook the community to its core and claimed the life of 55-year-old motorcyclist, Charles Main.

The incident unfolded on Highway 31 W, a stretch of road as familiar to the locals as their own backyards. Cisneros, behind the wheel of a pickup truck, collided with Main's motorcycle, an event that would forever alter the course of both their lives. The Tyler Police Department reported the accident, which took place around 3:45 p.m., a time when the road usually buzzes with traffic.

Aftermath and Investigation

In the wake of the crash, Cisneros made a choice that would compound his predicament – he fled the scene. The investigation that ensued, painstaking and meticulous, eventually led the finger of accusation back to him. An arrest warrant was issued, and Cisneros surrendered to the Smith County Jail, a move that signalled his acceptance of the consequences that awaited.

Initially indicted for a second-degree felony accident involving death in October, Cisneros's day in court arrived. He pleaded guilty to the charge, a plea that was met with an eight-year deferred adjudication and a 10-day jail sentence.