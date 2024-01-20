Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Child Kidnapping, Victim Rescued by Alert Passerby

In a case that highlighted the resourcefulness of a child under duress and the potential power of an ordinary passerby, a Texas man, Steven Robert Sablan, has admitted to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. The incident, which unfolded in July, drew national attention when the victim was rescued in Long Beach, Southern California, after she bravely signalled for help with a 'Help Me' sign from within a parked car.

A Frightening Encounter

The chain of events began on July 6, when Sablan, a 62-year-old man from Cleburne, Texas, using a black handgun, coerced the young girl into his car with threats of violence as she walked along a street in San Antonio. Sablan then embarked on a journey, transporting the victim from Texas to California. During this time, he sexually assaulted her multiple times, a fact he later admitted to as part of his plea agreement.

A Timely Rescue

On July 9, the girl was able to signal for help. She held up a 'Help Me' sign from a parked car in Long Beach, capturing the attention of a passerby who promptly dialed 911. This courageous act led to her rescue and Sablan's subsequent arrest. He has been in federal custody since that month.

Legal Ramifications

Sablan finds himself confined within the walls of a federal detention center in Los Angeles, awaiting a looming sentence that carries severe implications. Prosecutors assert that he is confronted with a mandatory minimum term of 20 years behind bars, and in a stark turn of severity, the potential for a life sentence looms large as well. The gravity of the situation underscores the gravity of the charges against Sablan, emphasizing the significant legal consequences he is now grappling with in the federal legal system.