Texas Man Gets 41-Month Sentence for Overseas Tax Evasion

On February 5, 2024, a Texas man, Peter Joseph Tignini, was handed a sentence of 41 months in prison for tax evasion. This verdict came after findings revealed that Tignini falsely reported his annual income while stationed overseas in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, between 2013 and 2018.

Deceptive Income Declaration

Tignini, who earned over $4.75 million during his tenure abroad, claimed his annual income to be approximately $100,000 on his U.S. tax returns. This figure aligns with the foreign earned income exclusion threshold for U.S. citizens residing abroad. His intentional misrepresentation led to a tax loss of $1,169,348 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Moreover, Tignini failed to file a tax return for the year 2018.

Attempted Evidence Tampering

Upon investigation by the IRS Criminal Investigation, it was unearthed that Tignini had tampered with his employment and payroll records. He altered these documents with an intent to deflect blame onto his former employer. These doctored documents were submitted to the Justice Department's Tax Division and the IRS. His illicit activities didn't stop there; Tignini attempted to destroy the evidence by deleting the falsified documents from his online account.

Sentence and Restitution

As a consequence of his actions, Tignini was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his imprisonment. In addition, he has been directed to pay the full amount of the tax loss, amounting to $1,169,348, in restitution. The case was announced by officials from the Justice Department's Tax Division, the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney's Office, and the IRS. Prosecution was led by Senior Litigation Counsel Sean Beaty, Trial Attorney Brian Flanagan, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Goldman.