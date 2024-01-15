Texas Man Charged in Murder of Witness in Capital Case

A 51-year-old Texas man, Yoland Washington, has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Deundra Ford, whose disappearance from Houston on September 22, 2023, sparked a city-wide search. Ford, a young mother and a key witness in a capital murder case, was last seen leaving her workplace with an unidentified man, later identified as Washington.

The Disappearance

On the evening of her disappearance, Ford was seen entering a white Ford Transit van. The van, as later revealed by the Houston Police Department's investigation, belonged to Washington. Despite no immediate evidence of foul play, Ford's family reported her missing, prompting law enforcement to launch an investigation that would gradually close in on Washington.

The Investigation and Evidence

The investigation took a grim turn when blood-stained clothing belonging to Ford was discovered in Washington's van. This, coupled with DNA evidence linking both Ford and Washington, turned the spotlight on the latter. Surveillance footage further confirmed Ford entering Washington's van on the night she disappeared, cementing Washington's role as the prime suspect.

The Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

Washington was subsequently arrested in Dallas on an unrelated charge, and is now awaiting extradition to Harris County. The connection between Ford's disappearance and her role as a witness in a capital murder case involving a fatal shooting in May remains unclear. The shooting victim, Otis Parker, was killed during a planned robbery. The police continue to untangle the webs of this case, and have urged anyone with information to come forward.