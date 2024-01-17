Texas Man Charged in Family Shooting, Suspects Witchcraft as Motive

Wilman Sandoval, a 23-year-old man from Harris County, Texas, has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault against family members following an incident where he allegedly shot his fiancée and her brother. According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, the shooting took place on a Sunday afternoon when Sandoval, suspecting that his family was performing witchcraft on him, opened fire with a handgun.

Alleged Witchcraft Motive

The Harris County Sheriff's Office suggested that Sandoval believed his family members were cursing him, which may have triggered the attack. During the incident, Sandoval reportedly shot his fiancée, Heidi Vázquez, multiple times, and her brother, Christian Vázquez, once in the head. A third person, Wilmer Sandoval, the accused's brother, was also threatened but not shot.

Victims' Condition and Legal Proceedings

Both gunshot victims were stable, with Heidi Vázquez in critical condition as of Tuesday. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Senior Deputy Thomas M. Gilliland provided details on the case, stating that the true motive remains unknown, although witchcraft was suggested by Gonzalez. The Harris County District Attorney's Office has not confirmed this motive, and court records do not mention witchcraft.

Sandoval's Court Appearance

Following his arrest, Sandoval's bond was set at $250,000 at a probable cause hearing, and he is expected back in court on January 19. Sandoval has not yet entered a plea to the charges, and his appointed public defender has not yet commented on the case.