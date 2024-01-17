Texas Man Arrested After Police Track Footprints in Snow

In East Texas, a man named Blake Farley was apprehended by Texarkana police in a unique manner. The police were able to track him down through footprints left in the snow. Farley had two outstanding felony warrants for family violence. He was located at a business on College Drive, but had fled before the officers could arrive, leaving behind his purchases.
Tracking through Snow
The officers, however, decided to follow the footprints he left in the snow. These footprints led them from the business to F M Drive, passing through a neighborhood, and finally catching up with Farley. He was found walking near W. 40th Street and Canadian Street, where he was subsequently arrested.
Abandoned Child in Car
During the course of the arrest, Farley's vehicle was also located on College Drive. Inside, the officers found a boy who had been told to wait while Farley went to purchase a battery. The police immediately contacted the child's mother, who took custody of her son. Farley was then taken to the Bi-State Jail.
Farley's Charges and Bond
Blake Farley now faces charges for the felony warrants and for abandoning a child without intent to return. His bond has been set at $165,000.