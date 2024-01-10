en English
Crime

Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center: A Vanguard in Combating Financial Crime

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center: A Vanguard in Combating Financial Crime

In a successful battle against financial crime, the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) has made an impressive impact, preventing an estimated $171.5 million in fraud-related losses over the past two years. The FCIC, a collaborative initiative between the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) and the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, has proven its effectiveness by recovering 445 credit card skimmers and 5,574 fraudulent credit cards.

Unprecedented Initiative

Established under House Bill 2106 by the 87th Texas Legislature, the FCIC is the first of its kind in the United States. Based in Tyler, Texas, the center represents a pioneering approach towards combating financial crimes. The TDLR interim executive director, Brian E. Francis, hailed the center’s impact, attributing its success to the concerted efforts of TDLR, Smith County, local law enforcement, and the Texas Legislature.

Major Achievements

Among the FCIC’s major accomplishments are the dismantling of a large-scale credit card skimming operation run by foreign nationals in Houston and the disruption of a fuel theft ring responsible for stealing over 100,000 gallons of diesel fuel. The fuel theft ring saw eight arrests in May 2023. These achievements underscore the FCIC’s commitment to thwart organized financial crime and protect taxpayers from fraud.

A Leader in Combating Financial Crime

Smith County Criminal District Attorney Jacob Putman takes pride in the FCIC’s accomplishments, positioning Texas as a leader in the fight against organized financial crime. As a testament to its cutting-edge approach, the FCIC recently opened a Digital Forensics Laboratory equipped with some of the most advanced lab equipment in the state and country.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

