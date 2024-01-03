en English
Crime

Texas Declares January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
Texas Declares January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month

In an endeavor to combat the rampant issue of human trafficking and foster public awareness, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission have designated January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Texas. This initiative is part of a broader effort to amplify the fight against one of the most insidious crimes, human trafficking. The state intends to roll out a series of programs and initiatives throughout the month to educate the public on the necessity of preventing this heinous crime and to acknowledge the individuals and organizations playing a pivotal role in these efforts.

Texas Takes a Stand Against Human Trafficking

During his announcement, Governor Abbott underscored the state’s unwavering commitment to heighten resources for survivors and tighten the screws on penalties for offenders. He emphasized the importance of continued public education in identifying the telltale signs of human trafficking and extending support to survivors. In a bid to encourage active participation from Texans, Abbott urged them to report any suspicious trafficking incidents to the National Human Trafficking Hotline via phone, text, or their online chat service.

Human Trafficking: A Crime in Plain Sight

Reinforcing the gravity of the situation, Attorney General Jason Miyares highlighted that human trafficking is not a concealed crime but one unfolding blatantly in every community. The National Human Trafficking Hotline recorded an alarming number of over 50,000 calls across the country in 2021 alone. In light of these staggering figures, Miyares has urged the public to remain vigilant for signs of trafficking and promptly report any disconcerting activity.

Supporting Survivors and Educating Communities

Organizations such as Freedom 4/24 and Straight Street Roanoke are at the forefront of the battle against trafficking, offering a lifeline to survivors and working relentlessly to enlighten communities. To further support survivors, Miyares pointed out the availability of resources to aid them in escaping such dire circumstances, including provisions akin to the federal witness protection program.

As Texas devotes an entire month to the prevention of human trafficking, it amplifies the state’s commitment to eradicating this grave issue. It serves as a stark reminder of the collective responsibility to remain vigilant, educated, and supportive in the face of such a pervasive crime.

Crime Human Rights
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

