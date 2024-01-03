en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Texas Community in Search of Missing Teenager: Amber Alert Issued

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
Texas Community in Search of Missing Teenager: Amber Alert Issued

Thirteen-year-old Karley Smart of Brazoria County, Texas has been reported missing, triggering an Amber Alert by the Angleton Police Department. The search operation has been set in motion, with authorities and local communities rallying to find the young girl who was last seen on Tuesday. She was observed getting into a blue truck around 5 p.m. on the 200 block of Austin Street. Dressed in a black hoodie, blue jeans, and carrying a black backpack adorned with sunflowers, Karley’s sudden disappearance has sent shockwaves through the community.

Brazoria County on High Alert

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office has been actively spreading information about Karley’s disappearance through social media platforms. The blue truck in which Karley was last seen is known to have Texas tags, however, the vehicle’s license plate number was not provided. This has added an extra layer of complexity to the ongoing search operation. Authorities are appealing to the public to remain alert and report any sightings or information that might assist in the investigation.

Concerns for Karley’s Safety

As a student of Angleton Junior High, Karley’s sudden absence has not gone unnoticed. The school community has been deeply affected by the news, with teachers and fellow students hoping for her safe return. The Angleton Police Department is gravely concerned about Karley’s safety. Believing her to be in significant danger, they have intensified their efforts in locating her and bringing her home safely.

Public Appeal for Information

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information about Karley’s whereabouts to come forward and contact the Angleton Police Department at their listed phone number. The safety of a young life hangs in balance, and every piece of information, no matter how trivial it may seem, could prove crucial in ensuring Karley’s safe return. As the search continues, the community is reminded of the importance of vigilance and the role it plays in the safety of our children.

0
Crime United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
56 seconds ago
Black Transgender Woman, Amber Minor, Found Deceased: Shining a Light on the Escalating Violence
In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the LGBTQ+ community, Amber Minor, a Black transgender woman, was found dead in a driveway in Kansas City, Missouri. The discovery of her lifeless body was made around 8:35 a.m. Raytown police are currently investigating the incident, appealing to the public for any clues that may
Black Transgender Woman, Amber Minor, Found Deceased: Shining a Light on the Escalating Violence
Justice For Mohbad Group Calls for Swift Investigation into Late Singer's Death
3 mins ago
Justice For Mohbad Group Calls for Swift Investigation into Late Singer's Death
Gibraltar School District Responds to Non-Credible Threat Against Carlson High School
4 mins ago
Gibraltar School District Responds to Non-Credible Threat Against Carlson High School
New Year's Day Shooting Claims Young Life in Mobile, Alabama
2 mins ago
New Year's Day Shooting Claims Young Life in Mobile, Alabama
Goa Accountant Apprehended for Rs 17 Crore Fraud
3 mins ago
Goa Accountant Apprehended for Rs 17 Crore Fraud
New Year's Day Tragedy: Man Fatally Shot Outside Salem Nightclub
3 mins ago
New Year's Day Tragedy: Man Fatally Shot Outside Salem Nightclub
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
12 seconds
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
22 seconds
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
34 seconds
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
51 seconds
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
57 seconds
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
1 min
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
Ogbah and Ingram to Fill Chubb's Void as Dolphins Prep for Bills Clash
1 min
Ogbah and Ingram to Fill Chubb's Void as Dolphins Prep for Bills Clash
2024: The Year of Global Elections - A Comprehensive Outlook
1 min
2024: The Year of Global Elections - A Comprehensive Outlook
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
2 mins
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app