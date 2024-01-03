Texas Community in Search of Missing Teenager: Amber Alert Issued

Thirteen-year-old Karley Smart of Brazoria County, Texas has been reported missing, triggering an Amber Alert by the Angleton Police Department. The search operation has been set in motion, with authorities and local communities rallying to find the young girl who was last seen on Tuesday. She was observed getting into a blue truck around 5 p.m. on the 200 block of Austin Street. Dressed in a black hoodie, blue jeans, and carrying a black backpack adorned with sunflowers, Karley’s sudden disappearance has sent shockwaves through the community.

Brazoria County on High Alert

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office has been actively spreading information about Karley’s disappearance through social media platforms. The blue truck in which Karley was last seen is known to have Texas tags, however, the vehicle’s license plate number was not provided. This has added an extra layer of complexity to the ongoing search operation. Authorities are appealing to the public to remain alert and report any sightings or information that might assist in the investigation.

Concerns for Karley’s Safety

As a student of Angleton Junior High, Karley’s sudden absence has not gone unnoticed. The school community has been deeply affected by the news, with teachers and fellow students hoping for her safe return. The Angleton Police Department is gravely concerned about Karley’s safety. Believing her to be in significant danger, they have intensified their efforts in locating her and bringing her home safely.

Public Appeal for Information

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information about Karley’s whereabouts to come forward and contact the Angleton Police Department at their listed phone number. The safety of a young life hangs in balance, and every piece of information, no matter how trivial it may seem, could prove crucial in ensuring Karley’s safe return. As the search continues, the community is reminded of the importance of vigilance and the role it plays in the safety of our children.