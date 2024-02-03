Texas Attorney's $10,000 Reward Shines Light on Oakland's Crime Wave

A Texas attorney, Maxey Scherr, has taken an unusual step in the fight against crime in Oakland, offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the armed robbers who accosted her son and his friends at a gas station on Hegenberger Road near Oakland International Airport. The incident, which occurred on Monday, was caught on surveillance video, unveiling a chilling scene of a group of masked individuals, one of whom was armed with a gun.

Robbery on Hegenberger Road

The robbers, showing no signs of fear or hesitation, assaulted Scherr's son with a pistol and made off with a trove of valuables. Bracelets, a watch, wallets, cellphones, and luggage - all were taken in the audacious attack. The victims, en route to the airport from Napa, had only stopped to refuel their rental car, never anticipating the terror that awaited them.

The Rising Tide of Crime

Scherr's initiative is more than a personal crusade for justice - it shines a spotlight on a broader issue plaguing the area. Hegenberger Road, once a bustling artery of commerce, has become a hotbed for criminal activity. Local businesses, including popular outlets like In-N-Out and Denny's, have shuttered their doors, driven away by an incessant wave of car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies.

Tackling the Crime Wave

In response to the escalating crime rates, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has initiated measures to bolster security along the Hegenberger corridor. Two officers have been assigned to specifically patrol the area, focusing on shopping center and gas station security. Additionally, three police cameras have been installed to monitor activity. Despite these efforts, crime remains a pressing issue - since 2019, police records show a staggering 1,335 incidents near the In-N-Out on Oakport Street alone, encompassing robberies, commercial burglaries, domestic violence, and a significant number of car break-ins.