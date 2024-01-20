Texan Man Confesses to Abducting and Assaulting Teen

A chilling crime has jolted the nation as 62-year-old Texan, Steven Robert Sablan, has pleaded guilty to the heinous act of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her multiple times during a 1,300-mile journey from San Antonio to California. The harrowing ordeal, lasting several days, ended when an alert Good Samaritan spotted the victim's desperate plea for help.

The girl was reportedly able to aid in her own rescue by crafting a 'Help Me' sign and flashing it to passersby. Her silent plea was noticed by a vigilant bystander who immediately contacted 911, leading to her rescue in Long Beach, California.

No Previous Connection to the Victim

Sablan, who had no legal custody or familial relationship with the girl, kept her captive during the drive across state lines. The girl had previously run away from home before falling into the clutches of Sablan, a grim reminder of the lurking dangers for vulnerable children.

Now in federal custody since July 2023, Sablan faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment. In addition, he will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release, serving as a lifelong mark of his monstrous acts.