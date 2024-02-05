Tewksbury Library Donation Box Thief Sought, Police Seek Public Help

On a seemingly ordinary Friday afternoon, February 2nd, the tranquility of the Tewksbury Public Library was disrupted when an unidentified man committed an act of theft. The suspect made off with a modest sum of $50, but the impact of the crime reverberates far beyond the monetary value of the stolen funds. The man, cloaked in a black hooded jacket and gray sweatpants, was last seen vanishing into the southern expanse of Main Street, carrying the weight of his transgression against a cherished community institution.

The suspect didn't snatch an unattended purse or pick a patron's pocket but targeted the library's donation box, a symbol of public generosity and trust. Captured on surveillance footage, the suspect was seen absconding with the donation box to the refuge of the library bathroom. There, in the privacy of solitude, the man reportedly broke open the box, pilfered the donations, and swiftly fled the scene.

Community and Law Enforcement Response

The library staff promptly responded at 4:30 p.m., alerting the Tewksbury Police Department. As the news spread, the theft sent ripples of concern through the community. The police department swiftly initiated an investigation, making public the suspect's description and circulating surveillance images.

The Tewksbury police are encouraging the public to contribute any information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspect, even offering a line for anonymous tips to encourage maximum participation.