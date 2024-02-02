Terrorist Crime Under Investigation: Dangerous Object Found at Israeli Embassy in Stockholm

An alarming security incident unfolded at the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, where a 'dangerous object', media reports suggest, a hand grenade, was discovered. The national bomb squad intervened, confirming the object's live status, and subsequently neutralizing it. The incident, originally under investigation by the Swedish Police Authority, was reclassified as a terrorist crime and handed over to the Swedish Security Service.

Attempted Attack on Israeli Embassy

Ziv Nevo Kulman, the Israeli ambassador to Sweden, described the incident as an attempted attack. He underscored that the embassy would not succumb to terror threats. The incident has been taken very seriously by the Swedish Prime Minister and the Swedish Security Service is committed to identifying the responsible parties. As a result, surveillance at the embassy and other Jewish sites has been enhanced.

Surge in Anti-Semitism

This event unfolds in the backdrop of escalating anti-Semitism in Sweden, particularly in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Swedish government had previously pledged to strengthen security at Jewish institutions in response to the uptick in anti-Semitic incidents. However, this incident brings to light the severity of the threat posed to Jewish institutions and the necessity for increased vigilance and proactive security measures.

Context of the Israel-Hamas Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has seen a significant number of casualties, with over 27,000 deaths reported in Gaza, a large portion of whom were women and children. The attempted attack on the Israeli embassy in Stockholm can be seen as an extension of this conflict, bringing the war onto foreign soil and threatening international diplomacy and security.