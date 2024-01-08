Somali Armed Forces High Court Issues Verdict in Jugta Heavy Case

On January 8, 2024, the Somali Armed Forces High Court issued its final verdict on a high-profile terrorism case, sentencing eight members of the notorious group known as Jugta Heavy.

This group, recognized for its planned assassinations and violent activities, was swiftly captured by undercover security forces after a failed attack attempt on September 17, 2022, in the Howlwadaag district of Mogadishu.

Arms and Amenities

The group was not only armed with RPGs, F1 grenades, and AK-47s, but also had access to financial records, medical equipment, badges, and luxury cars.

These assets underscored the extent of their network and the severity of the threat they posed to national security.

However, the relentless efforts of the security forces ensured their plot was foiled, leading to their arrest and subsequent trial.