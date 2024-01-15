en English
Crime

Terrifying Aggravated Burglary in Newcastle: A Woman and Her Family Threatened

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:00 pm EST
Terrifying Aggravated Burglary in Newcastle: A Woman and Her Family Threatened

In a shocking turn of events, a woman in Newcastle, County Down, found herself in a terrifying scenario when two masked men broke into her home in the early hours of Sunday, threatening her and her family. The aggravated burglary took place around 01:45 GMT in the quiet neighborhood of Burrendale Park Close, adding a chilling note to the otherwise peaceful surroundings.

Unwelcome Intruders

The victims were a woman, her teenage daughter, and her baby granddaughter who were startled by the sudden entry of two men into their living room. One of the intruders, clad in a balaclava, brandished a weapon concealed in a white bag or pillowcase. The muzzle of the weapon was pointed towards the terrified woman as the men demanded money.

Physical Assault and Threats

During the confrontation, the woman was subjected to physical assault. She was grabbed by her hair and flung onto the sofa, a horrifying ordeal witnessed by her teenage daughter. Despite the threats and violence, no money was taken during the burglary. The intruders, having failed in their intent, escaped towards Dundrum Road, leaving behind a traumatized family.

Arrest and Investigation

Following the incident, the police acted swiftly. A 33-year-old man was arrested and is currently under custody. The police are thoroughly investigating the aggravated burglary. Meanwhile, in an unrelated event, police discovered over a thousand items, including clothes, footwear, and electrical goods. While this incident has shaken the local community, the police continue to work diligently, solving various other crimes reported in the vicinity.

Crime Law United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

