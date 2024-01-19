Tequesta Village Council Candidate Arrested on Multiple Charges

On the evening of January 18, Julie Mitchell, a contender for Tequesta Village Council Seat 1, was apprehended after allegedly assaulting two individuals with a knife at her residence. The arrest unfolded as officers responded to a domestic disturbance call, finding Mitchell, weapon still in hand, resisting arrest.
Charged with two counts each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, Mitchell, 54, also stands accused of resisting an officer with violence.
Mitchell’s arrest comes as a shock, given her long-standing service as a neighborhood services coordinator for the Town of Jupiter, a position she has held for nearly two decades.
Having relocated to Tequesta just last year, her bid for a council seat marked a new chapter in her public service career. However, the recent events have cast a shadow over her aspirations, with her campaign presence appearing inactive.
The Incident and Its Aftermath
Present at the scene of the alleged attack were two victims, who were later treated for knife-inflicted wounds at a hospital. Reports suggest that Mitchell believed the victims to be 'the devil,' a delusion that led to her hospitalization as well. Following the event, she was detained without bail on the aggravated battery charges and was appointed a public defender.
Despite the incident, the village remains uninformed of any alteration in Mitchell's candidacy status. The council seat, temporarily occupied by Thomas Bradford following the resignation of former council member Frank D'Ambra, is set to be filled in the upcoming elections scheduled for March 19. Mitchell's opponent in the race is Jayson French. Amidst the turmoil, Julie Mitchell's next court appearance is slated for February 20.