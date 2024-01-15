en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tennis Star Alexander Zverev to Face Trial Over Domestic Abuse Allegations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Tennis Star Alexander Zverev to Face Trial Over Domestic Abuse Allegations

German tennis star, Alexander Zverev, is set to face trial in Berlin’s criminal court on charges of domestic abuse filed by his ex-girlfriend, Brenda Patea. Patea, the mother of Zverev’s daughter, has accused him of causing her ‘bodily harm.’ In response, the Berlin prosecutor’s office has imposed a hefty fine of €450,000 on Zverev. The court has scheduled a trial date for May 2024.

Zverev Denies Allegations

Zverev has consistently denied the allegations, asserting his innocence. His dismissive response to the accusations, characterizing them as ‘complete b*llshit,’ suggests they are financially motivated, a claim that Patea vehemently denies. Zverev is no stranger to such allegations; another ex-girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, also accused him of domestic abuse. However, the ATP, after an investigation, found insufficient evidence to take disciplinary action against him.

Continued Participation in ATP Tour

Despite the cloud of allegations, Zverev remains an active figure on the ATP Tour. He finished among the top eight last year and began 2024 on a high note by clinching victory at the United Cup. Currently, he is showcasing his tennis prowess at the Australian Open. The allegations have not dented his professional standing or his on-court performance, though they have undoubtedly cast a shadow over his personal life.

Implications for Zverev’s Career

The impending trial in May 2024 will be a decisive moment in Zverev’s career and life. If the court validates the allegations, it could potentially tarnish his reputation and impact his standing within the tennis community. However, if the court finds the allegations baseless, it may strengthen his claim that these charges are financially motivated. For now, the tennis community and fans worldwide are awaiting the verdict with bated breath.

0
Crime Germany Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
33 seconds ago
Drug Trafficking Duo Denied Bail Amidst Multiple Charges
A Valletta resident, Naswan Abdikadir Mohammed Morat, known as Murat Nazwan, alongside his accomplice, Judith Bakoush, were both arraigned on multiple charges in court. The charges, which include possession of cocaine, cannabis, and ecstasy with intent to traffic, are just the tip of the iceberg as the duo were also accused of disobedience to police
Drug Trafficking Duo Denied Bail Amidst Multiple Charges
Woman Breaches Gatwick Airport Security, Assaults Staff in Failed Boarding Attempt
6 mins ago
Woman Breaches Gatwick Airport Security, Assaults Staff in Failed Boarding Attempt
Theft Duo Sentenced: Gym Goers Targeted to Fund Extravagant Lifestyle
10 mins ago
Theft Duo Sentenced: Gym Goers Targeted to Fund Extravagant Lifestyle
True Detective: Night Country Returns With A Chilling New Season
37 seconds ago
True Detective: Night Country Returns With A Chilling New Season
Teenage Boy Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old Girl in Mount Vernon
5 mins ago
Teenage Boy Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old Girl in Mount Vernon
Kenya's Wave of Violence against Women: Unmasking the 'Sponsor Culture' and the Role of Media
5 mins ago
Kenya's Wave of Violence against Women: Unmasking the 'Sponsor Culture' and the Role of Media
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Election: Stoking the Flames of China Relations and Market Reactions
30 seconds
Taiwan's Election: Stoking the Flames of China Relations and Market Reactions
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
45 seconds
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
49 seconds
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
53 seconds
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
57 seconds
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Le Moyne Dolphins: A Pivotal Northeast College Basketball Matchup
1 min
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Le Moyne Dolphins: A Pivotal Northeast College Basketball Matchup
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan
1 min
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch
1 min
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
1 min
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
21 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
42 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app