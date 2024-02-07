Tennessee Pastor Indicted for Financial Exploitation of Disabled Adult

David C. Berry, a pastor at the Praise and Worship Family Outreach in Jasper, Tennessee, stands indicted on charges of financial exploitation. The startling revelation comes in the wake of an in-depth investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office into his handling of disability payments for a mentally disabled adult.

Advertisment

Unauthorized Transfers and Overstepping Authority

In his capacity as the operator of The Tax Service, Berry was entrusted with the responsibility of managing the Social Security benefits for an individual with mental disabilities. An audit of the accounts revealed a shocking misappropriation of funds to the tune of $27,386.29. The auditors uncovered evidence of unauthorized transfers directly from the client's account into Berry's personal account. It was also discovered that Berry had charged personal dental expenses to the client's account.

Unfolding of the Scandal

Advertisment

Beyond the misuse of funds, the investigation shone a light on Berry's overreaching control over the client's assets. It was found that he exceeded his authority by controlling over $366,000 belonging to the disabled individual. Unauthorised purchases were made, further deepening the financial exploitation.

Implications and Charges

In light of these findings, a grand jury has indicted Berry on multiple charges. These include Theft over $10,000, Financial Exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable adult, and a violation of the Computer Crimes Act. The indictment paints a disturbing picture of a trusted individual using his position to exploit those he was supposed to protect.

The scandal serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilant oversight, particularly in situations involving vulnerable individuals. It underscores the necessity for robust checks and balances in financial management to prevent such exploitation.