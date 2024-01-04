en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tennessee Double Homicide: Grand Junction Man Charged

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Tennessee Double Homicide: Grand Junction Man Charged

Justice looms on the horizon for the families of Alexander Jones and Calvionte Kieshawn McNeal, the two 28-year-olds who fell victim to a double homicide on a fateful July 4, 2023, in Bolivar, Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), in a joint operation with local and federal law enforcement agencies, has indicted and charged Courderrious K-Von Wright, a resident of Grand Junction, for the heinous crime.

Collaborative Investigation

The grim discovery on Johnson Street, Bolivar, spurred a swift and comprehensive investigation, bringing together the collective might of the Memphis Police Department, Bolivar Police Department, United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. These agencies, under the umbrella of the TBI, worked relentlessly to crack the case and deliver justice.

The Fingers Point to Wright

All lines of inquiry converged on one suspect, Courderrious K-Von Wright. Following a thorough investigation, the evidence was undeniable, and the path led straight to Wright as the perpetrator of the double homicide. His indictment for two counts of First-Degree Murder was a significant breakthrough in the case, offering a semblance of closure to the grieving families of Jones and McNeal.

Indictments at the Hardeman County Jail

Already detained at the Hardeman County Jail on unrelated charges, Wright was presented with the indictments there. While the indictment does not signify the end of the legal process, it is a significant step forward. It underlines the dedication of law enforcement agencies in ensuring that no crime goes unpunished, reinforcing their commitment to the safety of the Tennessee community.

0
Crime United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
30 seconds ago
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
The festive spirit of ringing in the new year turned sour for Sabina Barajas, a 54-year-old resident of north Houston. As she celebrated with family on New Year’s Eve, a stray bullet struck her head, altering her life in an instant. The medical staff initially suspected a fragment from the fireworks show was responsible, but
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
Child Abduction Syndicate Uncovered in South Africa Amidst Announcement of Wine Newsletter
6 mins ago
Child Abduction Syndicate Uncovered in South Africa Amidst Announcement of Wine Newsletter
Court Unveils Nearly 200 Names Associated with Jeffrey Epstein
7 mins ago
Court Unveils Nearly 200 Names Associated with Jeffrey Epstein
Rapid Police Response Thwarts Weapon Thieves in Berrimah Ram Raid
36 seconds ago
Rapid Police Response Thwarts Weapon Thieves in Berrimah Ram Raid
Bangladesh's DNCRP Serves Notice to Evaly: A Call for Consumer Complaints Resolution
4 mins ago
Bangladesh's DNCRP Serves Notice to Evaly: A Call for Consumer Complaints Resolution
Unexpected Hero in Perth: Bystander Aids Police in Dramatic Chase
5 mins ago
Unexpected Hero in Perth: Bystander Aids Police in Dramatic Chase
Latest Headlines
World News
Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson to Return for Another Season
21 seconds
Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson to Return for Another Season
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
31 seconds
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics
45 seconds
2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
53 seconds
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
Youngstown City Council Assigns Committee Responsibilities
1 min
Youngstown City Council Assigns Committee Responsibilities
Arkansas Razorbacks: A Retrospective Look at the 2022-23 Journey
2 mins
Arkansas Razorbacks: A Retrospective Look at the 2022-23 Journey
Golden Bulls Triumph over Flying Leopards in Intense CBA Match
2 mins
Golden Bulls Triumph over Flying Leopards in Intense CBA Match
Em Rusciano Spotlights Perimenopause, Urges Women to Prioritize Health
3 mins
Em Rusciano Spotlights Perimenopause, Urges Women to Prioritize Health
Argentina Football Association Eyes Friendly Match in Football-Frenzied Kerala
3 mins
Argentina Football Association Eyes Friendly Match in Football-Frenzied Kerala
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app