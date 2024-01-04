Tennessee Double Homicide: Grand Junction Man Charged

Justice looms on the horizon for the families of Alexander Jones and Calvionte Kieshawn McNeal, the two 28-year-olds who fell victim to a double homicide on a fateful July 4, 2023, in Bolivar, Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), in a joint operation with local and federal law enforcement agencies, has indicted and charged Courderrious K-Von Wright, a resident of Grand Junction, for the heinous crime.

Collaborative Investigation

The grim discovery on Johnson Street, Bolivar, spurred a swift and comprehensive investigation, bringing together the collective might of the Memphis Police Department, Bolivar Police Department, United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. These agencies, under the umbrella of the TBI, worked relentlessly to crack the case and deliver justice.

The Fingers Point to Wright

All lines of inquiry converged on one suspect, Courderrious K-Von Wright. Following a thorough investigation, the evidence was undeniable, and the path led straight to Wright as the perpetrator of the double homicide. His indictment for two counts of First-Degree Murder was a significant breakthrough in the case, offering a semblance of closure to the grieving families of Jones and McNeal.

Indictments at the Hardeman County Jail

Already detained at the Hardeman County Jail on unrelated charges, Wright was presented with the indictments there. While the indictment does not signify the end of the legal process, it is a significant step forward. It underlines the dedication of law enforcement agencies in ensuring that no crime goes unpunished, reinforcing their commitment to the safety of the Tennessee community.