Tennessee Bus Passenger Arrested After Assault Over Suspected Surveillance

In an unexpected incident that took place on the roads of Tennessee, a passenger on a WeGo Public Transit bus, later identified as Augustine Collier, was arrested following a violent confrontation with another passenger. Collier was charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance and is now held on an $11,000 bond, with his next court date slated for February 5.

A Call for Help

The incident began when Collier accused a fellow passenger of taking photos of him with her phone. In an attempt to seize the device, he grabbed her hand, triggering a scuffle. The bus driver observed the altercation and swiftly reacted by flashing a 'Call 911' message on the bus's marquee. This distress signal was spotted by a passerby who promptly informed the authorities.

The Intervention

The Nashville Police Department responded promptly and intercepted the bus at the next station. Meanwhile, amidst the chaos, the bus driver's sudden stop led to Collier's fall which allowed other passengers on board the bus to intervene and prevent further harm. The victim's phone was saved from the clutches of Collier, who, according to an arrest affidavit, had intended to destroy the device.

Upon Arrest

Upon Collier's arrest, the police discovered a glass bottle containing what they suspect to be marijuana in his possession. This led to further charges of possession of a controlled substance against him. The incident has raised several questions about public safety and the need for stricter security measures in public transit systems. WeGo Public Transit, however, has not yet issued any additional comments regarding the case.