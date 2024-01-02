en English
Crime

Tenkasi Police Intensify Crime Prevention Efforts in 2023

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Tenkasi Police Intensify Crime Prevention Efforts in 2023

The Tenkasi district police have undertaken significant strides in addressing various crimes prevalent in the region throughout 2023. The spectrum of their crackdown ranges from drunken driving and property-related offenses to the sale of banned tobacco products, showcasing an intensified commitment to law enforcement.

A Stand Against Drunken Driving

Superintendent of Police, T.P. Suresh Kumar shed light on the rigorous measures implemented to combat the issue of drunken driving. The district police have imposed hefty fines and recommended the temporary suspension of driving licenses for a staggering 4,463 individuals. This strategy aims to act as a deterrent, reinforcing the severity and potential repercussions of such reckless behavior.

Property Crimes and Surveillance Measures

Property-related offenses have also been a focal point of the police’s actions. The force registered a total of 569 cases, of which 406 have been resolved, leading to the recovery of property worth a colossal 3.51 crore. The strategy to prevent such crimes has been two-fold. On one hand, the police have pursued rigorous investigation and resolution of cases. On the other hand, they have adopted a proactive approach by enhancing surveillance mechanisms. As part of this, 4,511 CCTV cameras were installed in strategic commercial areas to deter potential burglars and robbers.

Crackdown on Illegal Liquor and Banned Tobacco

The police force also made headway against the illegal transportation of liquor and sale of banned tobacco products. This led to the seizure of vehicles involved in the illicit trade and the arrest of numerous individuals. The crackdown not only disrupts the supply chain of these banned substances but also sends a strong message about the district police’s zero-tolerance policy towards such activities.

Combatting Cybercrime

Cybercrime prevention has emerged as a significant area of focus for the Tenkasi district police. In 2023 alone, they booked 48 cases related to this new-age crime. In addition, they conducted 142 awareness programs, educating the public about the varied forms of cybercrimes and their prevention. Complementing their preventive measures, plainclothes officers were deployed near educational institutions to monitor and curb illegal activities.

Looking ahead, the police plan to further enhance their surveillance mechanisms. This entails installing additional CCTV cameras on highways and encouraging shopkeepers to install exterior cameras. These actions are expected to bolster crime prevention, ensuring that the district of Tenkasi remains a safe and secure place for its residents.

Crime India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

