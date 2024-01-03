en English
Crime

Tenerife Police Bust Major Scam Operation Targeting Tourists

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Tenerife Police Bust Major Scam Operation Targeting Tourists

In a significant crackdown, the police on the island of Tenerife have dismantled a criminal gang that has reportedly defrauded at least 1,800 individuals, including Irish pensioners, out of €4 million. Notably, many victims were elderly foreign tourists who were targeted in popular tourist areas such as Adeje and Arona.

A Scam of Sophistication

The modus operandi of the gang was deceptively simple yet devastatingly effective. They would offer tourists low-cost phones and other electronic devices while shopping. Subsequently, under the pretense of assisting them set up their new devices, they would cunningly deceive the victims into revealing their credit or debit card details. Then, exploiting the trust of the unsuspecting victims, the gang would clone the bank cards and begin siphoning off funds from the victims’ accounts once they had departed from the island.

Police Crackdown: Arrests and Seizures

In response to the mounting scam cases, the police orchestrated a comprehensive operation. As a result, 33 individuals were arrested, including five who are alleged to be the kingpins of this illicit operation. Besides the arrests, the police raided 42 properties and seized €1 million in cash. They also froze 300 bank accounts, confiscated valuable jewelry, and impounded 17 luxury vehicles.

International Collaboration: Tracing More Victims

The investigation, which commenced in 2022, saw the involvement of more than 100 officers. Currently, the police are liaising with Interpol to identify further victims across Europe, including those from Ireland. This international collaboration signifies the scale of the crime and the far-reaching effects of the scam operation.

Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

