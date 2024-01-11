en English
Crime

Ten Foreign Nationals Detained in Malaysia for Working as Security Guards Without Permits

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:04 pm EST
Ten Foreign Nationals Detained in Malaysia for Working as Security Guards Without Permits

Kuala Lumpur’s Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) has taken into custody ten foreign nationals who were allegedly serving as security guards without appropriate permits. This decisive operation, carried out jointly with the Immigration Department, targeted seven high-profile locations within the Klang Valley.

Identification of Detainees and Involved Companies

The detainees hail from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Investigations following the operation have led to the identification of four security firms that have evidently breached regulations. These firms are currently under scrutiny, with strict measures, including the potential revocation of their licenses, being considered.

Legal Implications

The offenses committed fall under the purview of Section 39(b) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. Those found guilty could face severe penalties such as fines reaching up to RM10,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or a combination of both.

Nik Yusaimi Yussof, the Secretary of the Enforcement and Security Control Division (PKK) of KDN, reiterated that only Malaysian citizens who have cleared security screenings, along with Nepali citizens holding valid security guard work permits, are permitted to work as security guards in Malaysia. This rule is clearly outlined in the Private Agency Circular No. 2 of 2006 Private Agency Act 1971.

Call for Compliance and Public Vigilance

In light of the recent incident, Yusaimi has urged security service companies to elevate their service quality, strictly adhering to the regulations set out in the Private Agency Act 1971. The public is also encouraged to ensure the registration of security service companies with KDN and to promptly report any illegal security guard activities to the authorities via established contact channels.

Crime Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
