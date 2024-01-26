Temple Police Department Busts Local Mechanic Shop in Drug Operation

Thursday morning in Temple, Texas bore witness to a significant breakthrough in the fight against local drug trade. A meticulously planned police operation culminated in the execution of a search warrant at a nondescript mechanic shop on West Avenue G. The operation, led by the Temple Police Department, resulted in the arrest of five individuals, following a tip-off about potential methamphetamine distribution from the premises.

From Tip to Action

The Temple Police Department had received crucial information in December 2023, hinting at possible illicit activities within the confines of the local mechanic shop. After a thorough investigation, the officers succeeded in obtaining a search warrant. In the early hours of a Thursday morning, the department's SWAT team sprang into action, carrying out a meticulously planned operation.

Inside the Mechanic Shop

As the SWAT team stormed into the shop, they encountered seven individuals inside the premises. Swiftly and efficiently, they evacuated the people from within the premises. The subsequent search, conducted under the watchful eyes of the SWAT team, unveiled a disturbing scene. Officers uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, weapons, ammunition, and meth bongs - a veritable arsenal of drug trade paraphernalia.

Arrests and Charges

Among those arrested was 51-year-old Boie Bruce Hillis, Jr. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The operation didn't stop at drug-related arrests. The police checked all individuals present for outstanding warrants, leading to the arrest of four more individuals on the scene. The once innocuous mechanic shop has now become the focal point of a significant local drug bust, marking a decisive victory for the Temple Police Department in their relentless fight against drug distribution.